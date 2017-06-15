Too long in comfort zone could cramp your style

A personal stylist for more than a decade, Morningside mum Judith Campbell has made it her mission to coax clients out of their comfort zone in their quest for the perfect look.

The faint-hearted fashionistas among us now have the chance to explore ever-changing trends in the safe haven of her new shop, specialising in contemporary clothing and accessories.

Since opening in April, rosypenguin, in Morningside Road, has exceeded Judith’s initial expectations, attracting customers from across the Capital – and a global audience on Instagram.

Successfully operating as image consultancy Feel Brand New, she decided to venture into retail after struggling to find just what her clients were looking for.

“People were asking for me to take them shopping to find things that were different, perhaps a bit edgy, but not extortionately priced. They were looking for a wardrobe of different items that work together,” she says. “It’s quite a difficult combination to get right and I was finding it more and more difficult to achieve in High Street stores.”

She began to look into it further, using Instagram to track the latest trends and discovered a whole host of independent brands offering style and value.

As a stylist, Judith believes in helping people to enhance their appearance naturally with colour and clothes. She also believes that great style should be accessible to everyone, whatever their age or budget. All customers of rosypenguin are offered a free, one-to-one style consultation with no obligation to buy.

“It is about pulling things out and finding out what suits them; taking them out of their comfort zone and giving them new ideas. It generally works very well,” she adds.

The stock in the shop changes every week and there are always new items coming in.

By posting pictures on Instagram, Judith allows her customers to view her new arrivals on a daily basis.

“If they see something they like they can order it and come in and pick it up. Likewise, if someone in Dubai sees a top they like, we will post it out to them. It is a local service with a global capacity,” says Judith.

“Importantly, our customers know that once an item’s gone, it’s gone, and they like that. They know they are not going find 20 other people wearing the same thing.”

rosypenguin, 406 Morningside Road Edinburgh EH10 5HY, www.feelbrandnew.co.uk/. Open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 5.30pm.