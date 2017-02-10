Top Valentine’s Day menus

LOVE is in the air as Valentine’s Day approaches and we’ve complied a selection of special offers available on 14 February.

Badger & Co Valentine’s Menu, £30 per person, 32 Castle Street. Bookings 0131- 226 5430

WOO your love in the stylish surroundings of Badger & Co with a glass of Prosecco on arrival. Sip your fizz as you peruse the choices. The special three-course menu will only available on Valentine’s Day so book to avoid disappointed.

Element Valentine’s Menu, £30 per person, 110-114 Rose Street, Bookings 0131-225 3297

AT Element they believe for love to blossom all you need is a good filling meal, and they are happy to oblige.

Again, a three course meal, rabbit terrine, baked cod, and a chocolate platter for lovers are just three of the highlights.

Forage and Chatter Valentine’s Menu, £49.50 per person, 1A Alva St, Bookings 0131-225 4599

WITH earthy, rustic themes the emphasis at Forage & Chatter is on local produce found within a 25-mile radius of the restaurant. A glass of Prosecco on arrival is followed by an amuse bouche or two, starter of scallops, main course of beef fillet, with chocolate, sea buckthorn, almond and doughnut dessert to finish.

The Raj Valentine’s Menu, £19.95 per person, 2 Hillhouse Road, Bookings 0131-332 2289

THIS Valentine’s Day why not treat the other half to an indulgent feast with the Raj’s special menu?

With sublime starters, a delicious main course and lovable puddings, this menu is for when holding back just isn’t an option.

Expect extraordinary tastes and ﬂavours usually found in the palaces and high-homes of India and Bangladesh.

There are two sittings on Tuesday, an early one 6pm, with a second at 8pm.