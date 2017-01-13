Traveller’s fayre

TAISTEAL, from the ancient Irish word for travel, is the name chosen by Michelin-trained chef Gordon Craig for his latest venture, a Scottish restaurant now opened in Stockbridge.

After successfully establishing Field in the Capital’s Southside, and Field Grill House, Stockbridge, over the last four years, Craig is branching out on his own with a concept that has been in development for several years.

Taisteal Stockbridge

Inspired by his own travels abroad and recipes he has collected from around the world, the chef hopes to bring some of the flavours and techniques he has uncovered to the Raeburn Place restaurant, which he has rebranded as Taisteal.

Having trained in some of the UKs best restaurants, including the three Michelin-starred Waterside Inn, Berkshire, The Peat Inn in Cupar, Fife, and The Plumed Horse on Henderson Street, Leith, Craig hopes that with Taisteal he will create a restaurant that is accessible and attractive to all.

His lifelong passion for food and skills he honed whilst working under the direction of the Roux Brothers in London, will see him take elements of fine dining and present them in a more relaxed environment at Taisteal.

Using the best local Scottish produce combined with elements from around the world, lunch will be served daily (not Mondays) between noon and 2pm, with a dinner service between 6pm and 9.30pm.

Throughout January, you can also enjoy two courses from the Market Venue for just £10, available all evening, excluding Friday and Saturday nights.

The menu will be complemented by an extensive wine list, and a selection of classic and contemporary cocktails.

In the kitchen Craig will be supported by Daniel ‘Sid’ James, with whom he has worked for three years. The Front of House welcome is courtesy of manager Craig Brown.

Taisteal, Raeburn Place, to book call 0131-332 9977