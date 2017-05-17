Trip the light fantastic, strictly for one night only

CALLING all fans of Strictly Come Dancing who have ever dreamed of tripping the light fantastic themselves but never quite got around to it.

A glittering evening of ballroom dancing for everyone to enjoy is set to bring the halcyon days of dancing at ‘the Palais’ at the Festival Theatre’s Studio space next Month.

With an ever growing demand for a return to the good old days of the dance hall, Shall We Dance? combines a relaxed and informal opening dance class with a glamorous evening of music, dance and dressing up dapper.

Dancers of all ages and abilities from first timers to members of the Capital’s burgeoning amateur and professional ballroom communities are invited to dance the night away at the event.

Creative force behind Shall We Dance? Dawn-Claire Irvine, explains, “This is an exciting opportunity to create a fun, relaxed event with a contemporary feel that caters for everyone to enjoy all that ballroom dancing has to offer.

“My vision is to shake up the typical tea dance in a local church hall notion and produce a vibrant, jam-packed evening, right in the heart of the city.”

The evening will commence with an introductory dance class led by Irvine and brother Darren Robertson, both of who are previous International Ballroom dancing champions.

Later, current Scottish Ballroom champions Tibor Poc and Hilary Mouat will perform a showcase, with music from Radio Pachuco, who celebrate a love of old and new music with their own brand of pop-swing, remastering modern favourites into vintage style tunes. All funds raised go to the Festival City Theatres Trust.

Shall We Dance?, The Studio, Potterrow, Saturday 17 June, 7pm, £17.50, 0131-529 6000