Try the meat free Vegan option in January

FORGET January, at restaurants across the Capital, the start of the year means it’s Veganuary.

Apparently there has been a 360% increase in the number of vegans in the UK over the past 10 years, a milestone All Bar One on George Street and Lothian Road are marking with the introduction of a new menu and the challenge to ‘try vegan in January’.

The additions offer a choice of three vegan starters, mains and desserts during the month.

Curious? Well for starters you could try the Patatas bravas, or maybe the Crushed avocado bruschetta, or even the Tomato, vegetable and quinoa soup.

Main courses are a Superfood salad, a Miso rice bowl and Indian flatbread, while for afters there’s Coconut and vanilla rice pudding, Chocolate, chilli and cardamom cake or Raspberry sorbet.

Is it a risk to focus on non-animal foods? Just ask the Handmade Burger Company, Ocean Terminal.

They too supported Veganuary 2016 with a half price offer and were so delighted with the response they’re back for more.

All this month, the Handmade Burger Company offer four vegan burgers and a wealth of vegan sides, all at a 50% discount.

Also offering special Veganuary discounts are Zizzi at Ocean terminal, Roxburgh Court and Edinburgh Quay, and Las Iguanas on George Street, with 2For1 deals on vegan mains from Sunday to Thursday throughout January.

Both chains have large vegan menus as standard, and Zizzi has recently added even more plant-based options (including a dessert calzone) due to popular demand.

Clea Grady, marketing manager at Veganuary, says, “The worldwide rise in veganism may be influenced by celebrities but the number one reason that people give for taking part in Veganuary is to protect animals.

“The trend is all set to continue and food outlets like All Bar One, Pret and Zizzi are absolutely right to make vegan foods a priority.”