TV and streaming: What to watch this week

Check out our Weekend Magazine TV editor Stuart Chandler's picks for the coming week.

Fortitude, Thursday, Sky Atlantic, 9pm

Welcome back: the Sky Original Production returns with an explosive new story.

It’s time to return to the place where blood runs cold.

This time, even the sky itself runs red. Nine weeks after the horrific events of the last season, the remote Arctic town and prospective tourist destination has settled back into a state of normalcy, but has been irrevocably changed.

While the contamination has been contained, the town’s recovery is hamstrung by cutbacks from a government that has given up on the settlement. Many of the residents have abandoned the town; some due to the cuts, many just out of fear. Former Sheriff Dan Anderssen (Richard Dormer) is missing, presumed dead.

Only Governor Hildur Odegard (Sofie Gråbøl), crab fisherman Michael Lennox (Dennis Quaid) and a handful of others remain, each with their own reason for doing so. Outside the settlement, the wild has become even more dangerous and unpredictable, and the town is bathed in the eerie crimson glow of a blood aurora – a phenomenon linked to a dark and forgotten part of Fortitude’s history.

A history that may be repeated as a strange figure accompanies a grim discovery in the snow. Make no mistake, Fortitude is still a place to be feared.

Every episode of the second season of Fortitude will be available to watch from January 26 with Sky Box Sets.

Call The Midwife Sunday, BBC One, 8pm

The midwives receive a rapturous welcome when they return from their South African adventure - but all is not well at Nonnatus House.

In their absence, Sister Ursula has been running a very tight ship and it is quickly announced that she will remain in charge at Nonnatus House, above Sister Julienne.

Sister Ursula makes unpopular changes, but bound by a vow of obedience Sister Julienne is unable to challenge her.

As the Nonnatuns chafe under the new rules, the midwives are drawn into helping heavily pregnant mother Trudy Watts, whose husband has just been released from prison for extortion.

Gradually, the problems below the surface of the marriage become clear: a victim of domestic abuse Trudy is desperate for a divorce but risks losing her home, her good name and crucially, access to her children.

Trapped and with no clear way out, Trudy’s suffering sends shock waves through Nonnatus House, most noticeably affecting Sister Mary Cynthia who is suffering with increasing anxiety following her recent attack.

Elsewhere, Shelagh is harbouring a secret and struggles to tell Dr Turner, and Patsy receives some distressing news about her father in Hong Kong.

Heidi Thomas, creator, writer and executive producer, says: “My passion for the world and characters of Call The Midwife grows stronger with each passing year. Every season brings new stories, new challenges and new triumphs.”

National Television awards, Wednesday, ITV, 7.30pm

Join host Dermot O’Leary at the 22nd National Television Awards, as hundreds of stars and thousands of fans gather for the biggest night in British TV. And this year, viewers will find out if Dermot has what it takes to open the NTAs with a song!

Broadcast live from The O2 London, the NTAs celebrate television’s best-loved shows and stars in the only TV awards ceremony where the winners are chosen solely by the British public.

It’s TV’s biggest election where the TV talking points of the year compete for honours.

This year sees a brand new category, Period Drama. Recognising the huge appeal of historical sagas, the award sees ITV newcomer Victoria and the BBC’s Poldark renew their Sunday night rivalry - alongside returning favourite Call The Midwife, stylish gangster epic Peaky Blinders and Netflix newcomer Stranger Things, which notches the first ever NTAs nomination for a drama on a streaming service.

Can reigning champions Ant & Dec make it an incredible 16-year winning streak and retain their TV Presenter title? Stiff competition comes from Mel & Sue for their swansong series of Bake-Off and Gary Lineker, who hosted the first Match Of The Day of the season in his underwear after promising to do so if Leicester City won the league.

James Corden and Rylan Clark-Neal are also aiming to dethrone the Geordie duo.

All our favourite stars from the nation’s most popular shows will be there for one night only. Expect a spectacular evening of drama, special guest performances and red carpet glamour.

Sky Cinema: Money Monster (2016, Sky 15)

Jodie Foster’s tense siege thriller takes aim at the media and mendacious Wall Street money men. George Clooney plays Lee Gates, the smirking, self-absorbed host of a financial TV show that offers investment advice to an audience desperate to get in on the action.

You can’t always pick a winner, though. One of Lee’s tips ends up tanking (to the tune of $800million), instantly wiping out the savings of blue-collar truck driver and dad-to-be Jack O’Connell.

Understandably a little miffed, he grabs a loaded gun and an explosive-stuffed vest, sneaks into the studio during a live broadcast and demands answers. On Sky Cinema and On Demand from Friday.

BBC iPlayer: Sherlock: The Final Problem

In the final episode of this series, written by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, long-buried secrets finally catch up with the Baker Street duo. Someone has been playing a very long game indeed and, alone and defenceless, Sherlock and Dr Watson face their greatest ever challenge.

BBC Three: UNCLE

BBC Three’s award-winning Uncle is back. It’s been four years since man-child Andy forged an unlikely alliance with nerdy nephew Errol. Suicidal and irresponsible, Andy cared only about having lost his girlfriend, and only looked after Errol after being blackmailed into it by chaotic sister Sam (Daisy Haggard).

Sky Box Sets: Fortitude

As season two of Fortitude arrives Sky Box Sets viewers can remind themselves of the story so far with every episode of season one. Fortitude is a place like nowhere else. Surrounded by the savage beauty of the Arctic, it is one of the safest towns on Earth. There has never been a violent crime here… until now.

Amazon Prime: Startup

Forced to fund a tech company with dirty money while forming ties with a dangerous Haitian gang, the fight to build a business pales in comparison to the fight to stay alive, especially when there’s a vehement FBI agent who your tail.

Last chance to see: The Entire Universe (BBC iPlayer)

Eric Idle persuades Professor Brian Cox to present a lecture on the birth of the entire universe. Brian soon realises Eric is actually hosting a comedy and musical extravaganza.

Last chance to see: If I Had You (ITV Hub)

When DI Sharon Myers (Sarah Parish) returns to the town she fled years before, it’s only hours before she gets her first case - the body of a schoolteacher in the local reservoir.