TV and streaming: What to watch this week

Check out our Weekend Magazine TV editor Stuart Chandler's picks for the coming week.

Tales From the coast with Robson Green Tuesday, ITV, 8pm

The UK has one of the most varied coastal landscapes in the world, from sweeping sands and rugged cliffs, to mudflats and spits. It’s home to colourful seaside towns and historic fishing villages, and in this new series, Tales from the Coast, Robson Green travels along some of its most fascinating stretches of coastline, to discover just what it is about the shoreline that continues to enthral and inspire.

In each of the four episodes, Robson will travel along a different stretch of coast, from the wild and remote Outer Hebrides and the unspoiled beaches of North Devon, to the remote islands of Pembrokeshire and the varied coastal landscape of Essex and Suffolk.

On his travels, Robson will take on exciting new experiences and meet people who share his passion for the British coast. He’ll go wild camping in the Outer Hebrides, climb dramatic sea cliffs in the Bristol Channel, explore the hidden coves of South-West Wales and visit some of Britain’s most wild and remote islands. He even unwittingly finds himself involved in a dramatic cliff top rescue - and makes the evening news.

During his journey, he hopes to find out how our coastline has influenced both the way we work and the way we spend our holidays, and how being an island nation has shaped the Britain we know today.

In the first episode, Robson travels to North Devon, a 90-mile stretch of coast that holds fond childhood memories for him. And it’s here that Robson starts his adventures by visiting the popular seaside resort of Ilfracombe, a town that stills attracts thousands of visitors every summer to experience the classic British day out by the sea.

Hospital, Wednesday, BBC Two, 9pm

A woman from Nigeria recovers in the hospital after going into premature labour with quadruplets, having fallen ill on a flight. Only three of her babies survived the dangerously premature births and they are now being cared for in Neonatal Intensive Care.

She receives a visit from the hospital’s overseas officer Terry, whose job it is to prepare her for a huge bill. Because she is not a British resident, she must pay for the care that she and her babies are receiving. The cost of such specialist care quickly tops £100,000 and looks likely to rise to half a million pounds during their stay.

Terry explains that, despite her distressing predicament, it is a legal requirement for the hospital to collect the money the NHS is owed.

“We have to start raising invoices on a weekly basis. She has three babies in ICU. So that’s £20,000 a week for each baby, plus her own charges as well. You have to distance yourself emotionally, otherwise you wouldn’t get the job done.”

The woman is just one of a number of overseas patients who are receiving life-saving care and from whom the hospital must now try to recoup money. Although emergency treatment given in A&E is free, non-UK residents who are admitted to a ward have to be billed.

Terry also needs to charge Sonia, a 56 year-old woman from the Philippines who suffered heart problems while visiting her sister, a UK resident. Cardio-Thoracic surgeon Rex Stanbridge saves her life, but she suffers complications and needs a bed in Intensive Care - costing thousands of pounds per day.

In 2015/16 the Trust’s overseas patient charges were £4 million, with Terry’s team managing to collect £1.6 million.

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, Friday, ITV, 9pm

Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees joins Piers Morgan to look back on his fifty-year career as a songwriter and pop legend in the first of a new series.

He reflects on the untimely deaths of all three of his younger brothers - Robin, Maurice and Andy - and how he’s come to terms with being the last surviving member of the Bee Gees.

Barry tells Piers how the group rose from child performers to global superstars in the wake of the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack. He reveals how a childhood accident nearly killed him, what really happened when he and his future wife sneaked into Dr Who’s Tardis and gives his verdict when Piers serenades him with his falsetto voice.

Also this seriesNigel Farage, Britain’s most controversial and divisive politician, is lined up.

Piers will be asking Nigel about his numerous brushes with death.

Piers said: “There is no more polarising, talked about or fascinating character in British politics than Nigel Farage. Love him or hate him, he’s never boring and he’s promised to answer any questions I throw at him.

"I am expecting a very lively, news-making encounter, with no prisoners taken on either side."

BBC iPlayer: Not Going Out

The multi award-winning hit sitcom returns to BBC One but with a few big (or small) additions, not to mention a new ‘sit’ for the ‘com’. After 10 years, Not Going Out is now the longest-running BBC sitcom on air, and writer and star Lee Mack returns with a new take on family life.

BBC Three: Reggie Yates: Hidden Australia

Reggie Yates investigates why the country’s indigenous people suffer such extreme social deprivation and inequality. A ten-hour inland drive from Sydney, Reggie heads into the outback, to an old mining town called Wilcannia.

Sky Box Sets: The Walking Dead

As the multi-award-winning drama prepares to return from its mid-season break, catch up on every episode so far. The series follows a group of people, led by sheriff ’s deputy Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), who are attempting to survive the zombie apocalypse.

Amazon Prime: Black Sails

The first of 10 new episodes of the pirate adventure. The bad news is, this is the end of the road for Captain Flint and co - the run marks the adventure’s conclusion. Here, our heroes are at war in the West Indies, and the shores of New Providence Island have never been bloodier.

Sky Cinema: The Trust (2016, Sky 15)

Nicolas Cage and Elijah Wood star as odd-couple Vegas cops plotting to rip off the mob.

The former is on delightfully off-kilter form as Jim Stone, a constantly slighted lieutenant given a new lease of life by the discovery of a suspiciously secure vault hidden in the back of a grocery store.

Getting into it and making off with whatever’s inside won’t be easy, so obviously he turns to his depressed, pot-smoking pal (Wood) for assistance. At least he knows he’ll have nothing better to do. Darkly comic thriller with Ethan Suplee (The Wolf of Wall Street) and veteran comedian Jerry Lewis, directed by first-timers Alex and Benjamin Brewer.