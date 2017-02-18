TV Choice: 5 of the best shows to catch this week

If you watch nothing else this week, give these shows a go...

1. Billions, Tuesday, Sky Atlantic and NOW TV, 9pm

Sky Atlantic delves back into the high-stakes world of high finance, as one of the most thrilling shows on TV returns for a second season.

The bitter feud between upstart hedge fund billionaire Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and doggedly determined US attorney Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) wages on, but both men are still dealing with the wreckage from their previous confrontation.

Chuck and Bobby are mourning the loss of Wendy from their home and business respectively, naturally blaming each other for her departure.

As season two kicks off, Bobby immediately goes on the offensive and files a lawsuit against the US attorney, citing undue and unlawful harassment in the workplace. With Chuck now facing increased scrutiny from within his office and out, what will his next power play be in this all-or-nothing game of cat-and-mouse?

Star Damian Lewis says: “The thriller element, which I think people really respond to, is there.

But the wives continue to play strong, central roles, so the family elements are there too. I think watching these families fracture is just as gripping as the cat-and-mouse between Chuck and Bobby. But these are two men who will be pushed more and more in extremis and, as with the best drama, it’s about the lengths to which they are prepared to go to be king of the castle.”

2.Stan Lee’s Lucky Man, Sky 1 & NOW TV, Friday, 9pm

James Nesbitt is back as London cop Harry Clayton. Six months after he rescued his wife Anna (Eve Best) and daughter Daisy from death at the hands of Golding, Harry is a very different man.

Eager to win back his family, he hasn’t laid a bet in 186 days. But all is about to change…

3. Schofield’s South African Adventure, ITV, Friday, 8pm

This Morning host Phillip Schofield embarks on a trip of a lifetime to South Africa with his wife Stephanie.

Whilst some people may do all they can to get out of the water when they see a Great White Shark, Phillip heads straight in because diving with one has long been a bucket list dream for the TV presenter!

4. Taboo, BBC One, Saturday, 10.15pm

James Delaney (Tom Hardy) has seemingly lost everything, but when he suffers a devastating betrayal, he realizes even his freedom is in jeopardy. Armed with the opportunity they have been longing for, the Crown and Company conspire to bring him down once and for all.

5. Blindspot, Sky Living & NOW TV, Thursday, 9pm

When a tattoo points the team towards a powerful collegiate society, the team have to take it down, but can’t infiltrate it without one of its members.

Luckily, they just happen to have recently incarcerated one – the guy Blindspot fans love to hate! Tech mercenary and criminal billionaire, Rich Dotcom.