TV Choice: 5 of the best shows to watch this week

TV editor Stuart Chandler has pored through the listings to find the best on the box this week...

The Durrells, ITV, Sunday, 8pm

Lethal Weapon livens up Friday nights.

Larry is back at home. He’s got the mumps and believes Vasilia is to blame. Louisa announces that it’s a good excuse to keep Aunt Hermione (Barbara Flynn) away from the house as she’s coming to visit from England. Meanwhile, Louisa still has doubts about her relationship with Hugh .

Three Girls, BBC Two, Tues-Thurs, 9pm

Three Girls tells the story of three of the children who were victims in the 2012 grooming and sex trafficking case in Rochdale. Holly is new to Rochdale and keen to make friends and fit in. She finds herself drawn into a world she cannot escape. Starring Maxine Peake.

The Fake News Show, Monday, Channel 4, 9pm

The comedy panel show returns to peek behind the wobbly façade of fake news - dissecting the spin, the outlandish claims and the alternative facts from the UK election and beyond. With Stephen Mangan at the helm, are team captains Katherine Ryan and Richard Osman.

Brian Johnson’s, A Life on the Road, Sky Arts & NOW TV, Friday, 9pm

Former AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson travels to New York to meet his old friend and fellow Geordie, Sting. Riding in a Ford Econoline van – the same model The Police used to drive around the US on their debut tour – they travel downtown to the legendary CBGB music club.

Lethal Weapon, ITV, Friday, 9pm

Murtaugh experiences some frightening chest pains after he and Riggs become embroiled in a notorious car theft ring and the lead defence attorney is none other than Trish Murtaugh. Rollicking comedy-drama based on the blockbusting film series.