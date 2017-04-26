TV Choice: Five of the best shows to watch this week

TV editor Stuart Chandler has scoured the listings to find these essential watches this week.

Britain Today, Tonight, Friday, Channel 4, 10pm and 10.30pm

This brand new comedy series sees Kayvan Novak (Fonejacker) return to doing what he does best - creating and playing extraordinary characters to prank members of the British public.

The fictional Channel 9Nine News Network (slogan ‘making news great again’) is home to fictional US cable news series Britain Today Tonight, a current affairs magazine show that promises ‘100% real news guaranteed’. Britain Today Tonight’s team of crack reporters and journalists, led by nine-times Pulitzer Prize-winning host Douglas ‘Digger’ Daley (Kayvan Novak), lift the lid on what’s happening on the tiny little island we call Great and the rest of the world just calls Britain. In this first episode, security correspondent Australian Jon Donovan (Kayvan Novak) lets his imagination run wild as he goes to an Essex shopping centre to get to grips with exactly how people are guarding against a terrorist attack.

There’s also ‘Britain’s Most Hated Cyclist’; an inside look at Britain’s secret services; and a discussion on the gender pay gap between a feminist campaigner and adult entertainment industry worker. In the second episode security correspondent Jon Donovan travels to Tooting to investigate the sorts of measures British shopkeepers are taking to minimise the threat of global terrorism and lifestyle reporter Mandi Manners tries to quit smoking.

Britain’s Got Talent, ITV, Saturday,8pm

In the third episode of the brand new series of Britain’s Got Talent, the show’s four formidable judges – Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams – take their seat on the judging panel in the search for the most exciting talent around.

Line Of Duty, BBC One, Sunday, 9pm

The explosive series finale pits AC-12 against Roz in a climactic duel to find Tim’s murderer and unmask Balaclava Man. Adrian Dunbar (Superintendent Ted Hastings) said: Our viewers can expect quite a crazy ride. We’re pushing the envelope again .”

Billions, Sky Atlantic & NOW TV, Tuesday, 9pm

We hit the penultimate episode of the season. This week, Chuck has much riding on the success of a new IPO. As it turns out, he is not the only one throwing caution to the wind, as his father, Chuck Sr, has heavy investments of his own.

Better Late Than Never, ITV4, Wednesday, 9pm

Travel documentary series, featuring four senior celebrities – actor Henry Winkler, actor William Shatner, Pro Football star Terry Bradshaw, and former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman – who embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

Brian Johnson’s A Life on the Road, Sky Arts & NOW TV, Friday, 9pm

This week, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson heads to San Rafael, California, to meet Lars Ulrich, the co-founder of legendary heavy metal band Metallica. The Danish drummer gives Brian a tour of Metallica HQ before they sit down to talk the band’s main rehearsal room.