TV Choice: Five of the best shows to watch this week

TV editor Stuart Chandler has been leafing through the schedules to bring you five essential watches for the week.

Doctor Who, BBC One, Saturday, 7.25pm

More film japery for Keith and Paddy.

In the Haereticum - the Vatican’s secret library - there is an ancient book known only as The Veritas. Anyone who has ever read it has immediately taken their own life. Now a new translation is online, and the danger is spreading. The Vatican appeals to the Doctor. And an old enemy returns.

The Keith And Paddy Picture Show, ITV, Saturday, 9.20pm

Comedy in which Keith Lemon and Paddy McGuinness recreate an iconic Hollywood movie in half an hour with the help of an all-star cast.

This week showcases their version of Return of the Jedi, featuring Michelle Keegan, Phillip Schofield and Ant and Dec.

Simon Rimmer gets the lowdown on snacks.

Secrets Of Our Favourite Snacks, Channel 4, Tuesday, 8pm

We reach for crisps, nuts and popcorn on average seven times a week, and we are eating more and more. Simon Rimmer and Sophie Morgan explore how snacks are made, how crisps are marketed to us and why it seems we can’t resist reaching out for a handful of salty goodness.

Tonight At The London Palladium. ITV, Wednesday, 8pm

Tonight’s bill includes ta number from the musical revival Annie; incredible mind-reading from international award winners The Clairvoyants; music from Elkie Brooks and the British National Latin Formation Champions Fever Formation show off their trophy winning talent.

Bradley Walsh is your host at the Palladium.

Jamestown, Sky 1 & NOW TV, Friday, 9pm

A rumour of a goldmine sends a stir of suspicion through the settlement, and Jocelyn forces a reluctant Samuel to help her find the map. Meanwhile, threatened by her interference, Farlow and Redwick instruct a young soldier to extract information from Jocelyn’s hapless maid Mercy.