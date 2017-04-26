TV Choice VIDEO PREVIEW: Adventure in the New World for feisty trio

What's the best thing to watch on the box this week? Here's our choice. . .

Jamestown

Friday, 9pm, Sky 1 and NOW TV

Drama awaits three of the first women to arrive in the English colony of Jamestown in this eight-part Sky Original Production from the makers of Downton Abbey.

Duty bound to marry the three men who have paid for their passage to the New World, Alice (Sophie Rundle), Verity (Niamh Walsh) and Jocelyn (Naomi Battrick) arrive in Jamestown,

Virginia in 1619 with little idea of what the future holds or the disruption their arrival is about to bring to the colony.

Niamh Walsh as Verity Bridges & Sophie Rundle as Alice Kett.

Farm girl Alice and streetwise Verity have never met their husbands before and have no clue as to the type of men they will be forced to marry. They come full of adventure and ready for a fresh start but an unexpected event is about to strip Alice of all hope of a better life in Jamestown, while Verity starts to question her decision to join the settlement when she lays eyes on her husband-to-be. Jocelyn is quicker to settle into her new life, and following the arrival of the town’s new governor on the same ship, starts scheming to elevate her future spouse’s standing in Jamestown’s society.

As political unrest in the town grows and the women learn more about their new home, they realise they will need each other, as well as all their strength and guile, if they are to survive whatever Jamestown will throw at them.

Jamestown also stars Max Beesley, Jason Flemyng and Dean Lennox Kelly.