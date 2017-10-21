TV Choice: What to download or stream this week

The choice cuts from those new fangled services. . .

BBC iPlayer: Ambulance

The final episode of the series has the inside story of how paramedics dealt with the fatal consequences of Storm Doris, which killed four people across the UK. In the control room they are fielding a third more calls than normal, caused by a surge in wind-related injuries.

BBC Three: Junior Doctors

The series returns with a brand new group of recently qualified young medics. Filmed for almost four months at Wolverhampton’s New Cross Hospital, the series follows both the professional and personal lives of seven doctors working at the region’s largest training hospital.

Amazon Video: Lore

This anthology series brings to life Aaron Mahnke’s “Lore” podcast and uncovers the real-life events that spawned our darkest nightmares. Blending dramatic scenes, animation, archive and narration, Lore reveals how our horror legends are rooted in truth.

Netflix: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

The second season ended with Rebecca being jilted at the altar by Josh Chan, the man she had convinced herself was the love of her life (despite a lot of evidence to the contrary), after he suddenly experienced a religious calling. Now she’s out for revenge, and no doubt she’ll be offering us some pitch-perfect pop parodies along the way.

Sky Cinema: Sky Cinema Halloween

From 23-31 October Sky Cinema Sci-Fi & Horror becomes Sky Cinema Halloween and serves up nine days of non-stop, spine-tingling terror.

There’ll be nightmares new and old, with classics from the minds of Carpenter (Halloween, The Thing), King (Carrie, Creepshow) and Hitchcock (The Birds) sitting alongside home invasion table-turner Don’t Breathe, Robert Eggers’ deeply unsettling debut feature The Witch, and Ouija: Origin of Evil.

The latter features creepy dolls, an even creepier kid, E.T.’s Henry Thomas as a principal/priest who supposedly has a hotline to the Vatican’s exorcism unit, and a devil-worshipping Nazi doctor.