TV Choice: What to watch on Catch-Up and streaming this week

If you can find time in you schedule, press the download button on these shows. . .

BBC iPlayer

Peter Kay’s Car Share

After moving in with her sister, Kayleigh is now travelling on her own to work, but will she manage to resist temptation or will she call her old car-share buddy John? All four episodes of the series are available now. Don#t miss the chance to meet with a drunken Smurfette. . .

BBC III

Can’t Cope Won’t Cope

Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope follows two young women, Aisling and Danielle, as they navigate life in Dublin and the perilous waters of adulthood. Aisling works as a fund manager and Danielle is studying graphic design. Both are party people, enjoying the night life that Dublin offers.

Sky Box Sets

Game Of Thrones

With Game of Thrones set to return to Sky Atlantic in July, see every episode so far with Sky Box Sets and NOW TV. On top of that, a host of new features will be available, too, including a behind-the-scenes looks at life on set and an eye-opening exploration of Castle Black.

Amazon Video

Falling Water

The story of three unrelated people who slowly realize that they are dreaming separate parts of a single common dream. The deeper they dig, the more they come to realize that the visions found in their common dream just might hold the key to the fate of the world.

Netflix

Dear White People

The 2014 comedy Dear White People was set in a predominately white Ivy League university where the racial tensions that bubbled below the surface and this series which picks up where the movie left off, and follows a group of students as they deal with political correctness.