TV choice: What to watch on TV and streaming this week

Check out our Weekend Magazine TV editor Stuart Chandler's picks for the coming week.

Emerald City, Thursday, 5 Star, 9pm

A dramatic and epic reimagingof the original novel series that inspired The Wizard Of Oz by Frank L Baum, Emerald City is the empowering tale of a young woman finding her true strength and identity even as she battles tobring a divided world together.

While searching for her mother who gave her up for adoption many years ago, 20- year-old Dorothy Gale (Adria Arjona, ‘True Detective’) is swept up into the eye of a tornado and transported from Kansas to a mystical world known as Oz.

Having accidentally killed a witch on her arrival, Dorothy sets in motion a prophecy about a disastrous event, and strikes fear into the land’s almighty ruler, the Wizard (Vincent D’Onofrio,

‘Law & Order: Criminal Intent’). The despotic wizard has outlawed magic, but he still wants to know just what fell from the sky, while the dead witch’s coven mean to find out what happened to their fallen sister. Joely Richardson (‘Nip/Tuck’, ‘The Tudors’) co-stars as Glinda, with support from Fiona Shaw (the Harry Potter films), Julian Bleach (‘Doctor Who’) and

Gina Bellman (‘Jekyll’), while hunky eye candy is provided by the amnesiac soldier Lucas (model-turned-actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen, ‘Mr Selfridge’).

The Moorside, Tuesday, BBC One, 9pm

Based on the real-life events of 2009, The Moorside, looks at events that shook the nation following the disappearance of nine year-old Shannon Matthews from The Moorside Estate in Dewsbury.

The police and community mount a frantic search. Despite their efforts, no trace of her can be found and within a few hours the police investigation takes on the scale of a murder enquiry.

Emotional public appeals for information from her mother Karen Matthews (Gemma Whelan) amount to nothing, and the community, led by Julie Busby (sheridan Smith), stand by her and make extraordinary efforts of their own to find Shannon. Despite the support, doubts are beginning to creep in for some regarding Karen’s behaviour. Friend and neighbour Natalie (Sian Brooke) struggles with her conscience as she becomes convinced that Karen knows more than she is revealing.

Just as all hope is close to fading, Shannon is found alive. The wild celebrations of Julie and the community are rapidly cut short when they learn that Shannon was being held by a man known to Karen. Following the discovery of Shannon, the police and the community attempt to discover the truth behind her disappearance. Karen Matthews (Gemma Whelan) sticks to her story - flatly denying any involvement in her child’s abduction.

Sheridan says: “The story is a fascinating mixture of what I thought I knew and a whole lot more that I had no idea about. The themes of faith and trust in human nature, and the way the whole community came together really inspired me.”

SAS: Rogue Warriors, Tuesday, BBC Two, 9pm

The Special Air Service is the world’s most famous combat unit with the motto ‘Who Dares Wins’ - but the story of how it came into existence is not widely known.

Now, 75 years after it all began, the SAS has agreed to open up its archive for the first time and allow journalist and best-selling author Ben Macintyre (Operation Mincemeat, Agent

Zigzag) to reveal the true story of their formation during the darkest days of World War II.

With unprecedented access to the SAS secret files, unseen footage and exclusive interviews with its founding members, this series tells the remarkable story behind an extraordinary fighting force. In this first episode, Ben starts at the very beginning of the formation of the SAS - at the height of the war, in the heat of the North African desert in 1941.

A bored, eccentric young British army officer starts to form his own plans to take on the German and Italian forces with an elaborate scheme that would prove to be imaginative, radical and entirely against the rules.

This officer was David Archibald Stirling, an aristocratic dreamer who once held lofty ambitions to be an artist or a famous mountaineer but now, with the war in the desert reaching its most desperate stage, Stirling has a vision for a new kind of war: attacking the enemy where they least expect it - from behind their own lines.

With exclusive access to the SAS’s 1987 filmed interviews with Stirling and the other original SAS members, Ben reveals how Stirling succeeded in convincing the many in British High Command who opposed this radical new way of warfare, how he began training a small elite fighting force, and how his new covert tactics helped the Allies to victory in the desert.

BBC iPlayer: Francis Bacon: A Brush with Violence

Francis Bacon was the loudest, rudest, drunkest, most sought after British artist of the 20th century. In this unique, compelling film, those who knew him speak freely, some for the first time, to reveal the many mysteries of Francis Bacon.

BBC Three: This Country

This Country is a sitcom series for BBC Three which takes the mockumentary format to explore the lives of young people in modern rural Britain, focusing on cousins Kerry and Lee ‘Kurtan’ Mucklowe and their life experiences in a typical Cotswold village.

Sky Box Sets: Victoria

Acclaimed period drama based on the early life of Queen Victoria, from her accession to the throne at the tender age of 18 through to her courtship and marriage to Prince Albert. Starring Jenna Coleman, whoperfectly inhabits the role of the young queen.

Amazon Prime: Ripper Street: The Amazon Exclusive cut

In 1897, Reid has given up his detective work and lives in Hampton-on-Sea with Matilda.

When his old friend Isaac is accused of murder, he is drawn back to Whitechapel to investigate.

Meanwhile Drake is now head inspector of Whitechapel.

Sky Cinema: Mojave (2015, Sky 15)

Garrett Hedlund’s troubled Hollywood star gets mixed up in some real murky business in this brooding cat-and-mouse thriller.

He’s knee deep in an existential crisis and decides the only thing for it is to disappear into the desert, checking out of his pampered life and going it alone. Well, that’s the plan anyway. The solo soul-searching comes to a screeching halt with the arrival of a gun-wielding drifter (Oscar Isaac) who proves awfully difficult to shake. Oscar-winning screenwriter William Monahan (The Departed) directs, while Mark Wahlberg and Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight) provide starry support.

From Friday on Sky Cinema and NOW TV.