TV choice: What to watch on TV and streaming this week

Check out our Weekend Magazine TV editor Stuart Chandler's picks for the coming week.

Andrew Marr: My Brain And Me, Tuesday, BBC Two, 9pm

In 2013 one of Britain’s most respected political broadcasters, Andrew Marr, had a stroke which threatened his life and his career. Now, in a new one-off documentary, Andrew reveals his personal story of recovery and takes an in-depth look into the fabric of what makes us who we are: our brains.

Andrew shares the highs and lows of his journey and his private determination to recover. Intensive physiotherapy has restored some movement to his left side, but having made limited progress in the last year Andrew decides to explore a range of new and cutting-edge stroke treatments, and heads to Florida to see if a newly-developed treatment will help improve movement on his left side.

The film follows Andrew’s progress over the last year, a year in which the political anchorman has had to cope with the pressures of the Brexit vote and consequent change in Prime Minister - in his own words “the biggest story I’ve ever covered” - whilst also managing a new book, two other documentaries and his regular weekly television and radio shows. All this from a man who believes that over-work and stress could have brought him and his brain to the brink of death.

For the first time Andrew returns to the hospital that saved his life and meets the consultant who told his family he might die. With interviews from some of his closest family and friends we gain an insight into Andrew the man and the struggles every stroke victim faces once the immediate medical crisis is over.

Andrew meets fellow stroke survivors whose brains have been affected in different parts and in different ways.

Mafia Women with Trevor McDonald, Thursday, ITV, 9pm

In this brand new two part ITV series, Trevor McDonald meets the mafia wives, girlfriends and daughters who now share their stories with the veteran journalist and broadcaster.

Many of these women have never spoken before. Yet, over a six-week journey, Trevor unpicks their stories, uncovering a fresh and penetrating perspective on what it means to live amongst the money, violence, glamour and treachery of the Mob.

Trevor spends time with Linda Scarpa, daughter of notorious hit man, Greg Scarpa Snr. Linda mourns both her father and brother, who was “rubbed out” in a hit on a south Brooklyn street, and tells Trevor an incredible story of how, on one life-changing day, she and her infant son were directly caught up in the terrifying crossfire of an all-out mob war.

She recalls a chilling conversation on camera, when her dad asked her permission to kill her husband. Sir Trevor said: “You know, wow, that’s where the film world collides with reality. If we’d seen that in Goodfellas or something, we’d think it’s quite funny,”

In a tense, emotional encounter, Trevor also meets Toni Marie, the first wife of Gambino Captain Mikey ‘Scars’. Toni Marie still feels the pain of the double betrayal she felt at the hands of her husband, who both broke the oath of Omerta to testify against his Mob brothers.

And in a gripping encounter, Trevor speaks to a former captain of the Colombo family, Anthony Russo, who, after eventually cooperating with the authorities for the sake of his family is starting over, but his new girlfriend knew nothing of the Mafia and the life Anthony once led.

Girls, Monday, Sky Atlantic and NOW TV, 10pm

Season six arrives on Sky Atlantic as we drop in on Hannah and co one last time.

It’s been almost five years since we were introduced to the four feisty New York twentysomethings, and now, in what seems a mere New York minute later, we’re bidding a fond farewell to Lena Dunham’s critically acclaimed comedy.

Set six months after the conclusion of season five, Hannah is enjoying a wave of newfound success following her triumphant return to form at the Moth Story Slam. Taking a plum writing assignment on a female surf camp in the Hamptons, she makes a new acquaintance who has a profound influence on her. Elsewhere, Marnie and Ray have reignited their on-again, off-again relationship, but things are already becoming complicated between them. Post-divorce, Marnie is looking to break old habits, while Ray is aggravated by having to co-exist with Jessa and Adam’s intense relationship.

Madam Secretary, Wednesday, 10pm, Sky Living

Season three begins and it’s business as usual for Elizabeth – meaning anything could happen.

Téa Leoni returns as Elizabeth McCord – Secretary of State and expert negotiator and diplomat. If there’s a political situation overseas, she’s the one to step in and solve the problem.

Academy Award®-winning actor and executive producer Morgan Freeman directs the season three premiere, which sees Elizabeth pressure

President Dalton to re-examine his approach to both climate change and his foreign spending. However, in doing so she may have jeopardised his re-election campaign.

BBC iPlayer: Notes On Blindness - Storyville

In 1983, after decades of steady deterioration, John Hull, a professor at the University of Birmingham, became totally blind. To help him make sense of the upheaval in his life, he began documenting his experiences on audio cassette.

BBC Three: Luisa Omielan’s What Would Beyonce Do?!

The acclaimed comedian brings viewers a Valentine’s Day special based on her sell-out Edinburgh Fringe show of the same name. This will be Omielan’s TV stand-up debut, although she already has a huge following thanks to her live gigs.

Sky Box Sets: The Sopranos

Every episode of the mob drama. Over the course of six seasons, James Gandolfini and a sensational ensemble cast deal with myriad personal and professional problems, from power struggles and affairs, to violence and the threat of exposure and betrayal.

Amazon Prime: The Path

The Path explores the unknown and mysterious world of the cult-like Meyerist Movement in upstate New York.

At the centre of the movement lies Eddie (Aaron Paul), a conflicted husband; Sarah (Michelle Monaghan), his devoted wife; and Cal (Hugh Dancy), an ambitious leader.

Sky Cinema: Bad Neighbours 2 (2016, Sky 15)

Nicholas Stoller’s fast-paced comedy sequel sees Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne gear up for another round of chaotic campus warfare.

They reprise their roles as Mac and Kelly Radner, the happily married thirtysomethings who previously fought off Zac Efron’s frat king and are now looking to sell up and move to the country. Get through a 30-day escrow period and they’re golden… but of course life is never that simple.

Fly is swiftly introduced to ointment in the form of Kappa Kappa Nu, a hard-partying sorority led by headstrong freshman Chloë Grace Moretz and mentored by a gleefully vengeful Efron. From Friday.