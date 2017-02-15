TV Choice: What to what on TV and streaming this week

Check out our Weekend Magazine TV editor Stuart Chandler's picks for the coming week.

Inside No. 9, Tuesday, BBC Two, 10pm

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith are back for a third series of their critically-acclaimed and award-winning BBC Two anthology series. Expect macabre twists, shocks and surprises as Pemberton and Shearsmith deliver their most daring series yet. Anything can happen when you are Inside No.9.

After a tiresome game of badminton a group of friends go for a night out at a local restaurant. They indulge in some tapas and a few drinks, which sounds like a lot of fun - but ultimately somebody has to pay the bill at the end of the night.

What has started out as a pleasant evening ends with a shocking twist, as an argument about who is going to pick up the bill erupts - and then spirals out of control.

The episode also guest stars Jason Watkins and Philip Glenister.

As with previous series, each film will be set in a different location, the style and tone changing each week, combining a different mix of horror, thriller, drama and comedy - always aiming to surprise, delight, unnerve and amuse in equal measure. With ambitious production values and screenplays that tell original stories in ways which most sitcom and drama series do not attempt.

The series also guest stars the likes of Felicity Kendal, Tamzin Outhwaite, Fiona Shaw, Morgana Robinson, Keeley Hawes, Mat Baynton plus many others.

BBC iPlayer: The Moorside

Drama based on the kidnapping of Shannon Matthews. In 2008, a nine-year-old girl goes missing on a council estate in the north of England. A frantic search ensues but no trace of her can be found, and within a few hours the police investigation takes on the scale of a murder inquiry.

BBC Three: This Country

This Country investigates how justice is viewed by Kerry and Kurtan, as they await the release from prison of their uncle, Steve ‘Nugget’ Nuggins who they believe was wrongfully imprisoned for “having a laugh”. This Country is a sitcom which uses the mockumentary format.

Sky Box Sets: Delicious

This bold four-part series follows passionate cook Gina (Dawn French), who is forced to evaluate her closest relationships when her ex-husband’s secrets begin to unravel. A surprising and compelling story of love, heartbreak, food and female friendship.

Amazon Prime: The Grand Tour

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are back with The Grand Tour. A show about adventure, excitement and friendship... as long as you accept that the people you call friends are also the ones you find extremely annoying. The whole 13 episode series is now available.

Netflix: Trevor Noah: Afraid of the Dark

In this special, filmed at the historic Beacon Theatre in New York City, Noah goes back to his stand-up roots to deliver his musings on a variety of topics, including absurdity of colonialism, the challenges a black James Bond might face, and what the term ‘a wee little drink’ really means in Scotland.

Last chance to see: Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia, Episode 3 (ITV Hub)

Documentary series. Martin begins the final part of his journey on Mundoo Island, followed by Phillip Island and King Island in the Bass Strait - and meets a Tasmanian devil. Available until Thursday.

Sky Cinema: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016, Sky 12)

The sewer-dwelling super team have got a lot on their plate in this action-packed sequel.

Half of them have had enough of all the secrecy and fancy mixing it up with the New Yorkers they so regularly save, a fact which means there’s tension in the ranks just as nemesis Shredder busts out of police custody and goes on the rampage.

He’s got no less than world domination in his sights, hooking up with the mighty Krang in a bid to destroy life as we know it. Megan Fox returns as April O’Neil and Arrow’s Stephen Amell joins the fray as hockey-masked vigilante Casey Jones.

Sky Cinema on demand and Sky Cinema Premiere from Friday.