TV preview: The Last Tycoon on Amazon puts Hollywood politics and sex above the Nazis

Streaming now on Amazon Prime, The Last Tycoon follows a Hollywood Golden Boy as he battles father figure and boss Kelsey Grammer for the soul of their studio. Rebecca Monks finds out more

Amazon had major success with The Man in the High Castle, which imagined a world where the Nazis won World War Two.

It was inevitable then that new drama The Last Tycoon would draw comparisons. Set in Hollywood in the 1930s, the show is set against the backdrop of Depression-era politics.

Hitler’s influence is ever-growing and increasingly threatening, and America is starting to take note.

At least for the first few episodes though, the story – based on F Scott Fitzgerald’s last (unfinished) novel – is far less involved in wartime politics than its description implies.

Occasionally, a newspaper is opened with a headline about the Third Reich. There’s a German director who has left the country due to the growing Nazi regime.

The words ‘communism’ and ‘capitalism’ are thrown around in casual conversation. But mostly, the politics this show concerns itself with are rooted in the Hollywood machine.

Monroe Stahr (Matt Bomer) is a flashy young movie executive, who is partnered with big wig Pat Brady (Kelsey Grammer).

Together with Pat’s daughter Celia (Lily Collins), the company are determined to pull another hit film out of the bag.

Kelsey Grammer has a commanding presence as movie producer Pat Brady But the bank has pulled their capital, and Pat must decide: should he seek funding from his arch rival, or look to German investors?

The threat of Germany’s troubled political landscape looms in the background, but there’s very little to signal a rise in tension with regards to world peace.

Instead, Monroe’s love life is one of the main conflicts in the series.

His Irish wife Minna died two years ago, but her presence hangs over the studio. His new girlfriend is also Irish, and she feels as though she is merely a stand-in.

Pat’s wife Rose (the excellent Rosemarie DeWitt) has an affair with Monroe. And there’s even talk of a crush between him and Celia.

The sexual politics are plentiful, though occasionally feel contrived, simply to add texture to the show’s many subplots. But what The Last Tycoon does do well is give depth to its characters – particularly the female players.

Rosemarie DeWitt plays the complicated Rose Brady Both Celia and Rose are unsatisfied with their lives as ‘Pat’s women’.

Celia longs to be a film producer, and is determined to work her way up the ladder. Rose can’t fathom of a life spent playing bridge and lunching with other wives.

Instead, she devotes her time to volunteering at the hospital.

And the men, too, are complex: Pat is driven by power, not money, while Monroe is stuck between his past and future.

The cast are all well-suited their roles, and Grammer in particular does a great job of bringing the Hollywood machine to life. But still, even after three episodes, it feels like the historic setting is being wasted.

The tensions in Germany are only hinted at, and while we’re busy watching Monroe lure his new girlfriend into bed, the outlook of the world is changing forever.

This show will do well, and rightly so. Its luxurious visuals and engaging cast have set it off on the right foot. Let’s just hope that as the story progresses, it engages with history in the way a historical drama is expected to.

The Last Tycoon is available to stream on Amazon Prime now. Originally published on our sister title iNews.co.uk

