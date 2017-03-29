UK’s best vintage fair heads for the Capital

Shoppers are invited to roll back the decades and pick out a piece of the past when Lou Lou’s Vintage Fair heads for the Capital this weekend.

Winner of Best Vintage Fair in the UK for three years running, the pop-up event returns to the Assembly Rooms on Sunday with a new season’s collection created especially for spring and summer.

Bringing together 40 of the best traders from Edinburgh and beyond, the travelling fair offers everything from homeware and collectibles to clothing, jewellery and accessories – all dating from the 1930s to the 1980s.

Founder and organiser Lou Lou Glover says: “We are very excited to bring in the spring season by making a return to Edinburgh with our vibrant vintage marketplace.

“Spring is the perfect time try something new by picking out a piece of the past to add to your wardrobe or home.

“Vintage offers something different; it’s unique and full of character and history and our fairs are a celebration of this.

“Whether you’re looking for something to brighten up your home after a spring clean or searching for that perfect dress for those sunnier days, our events promise to be a one-stop shop to get the best vintage goods that are on the market at this moment in time.” Joining the stallholders will be a pop-up beauty salon provided by Lipstick, Lashes and Locks, where shoppers will have the opportunity to be transformed into their favourite icons of a bygone era.

From perfect pin curls to sky-scraping beehives, professionals will be on hand to primp and pamper.

To ensure a complete vintage experience, there will also be a live entertainment from the Haywood Sisters, a retro-style girl group who will be performing an selection of classics throughout the day.

The event runs from 10am to 4pm and admission is £2.50 for adults and free for accompanied children under 12.