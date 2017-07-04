Up, up and away at MagicFest grand finale

PREPARE to be amazed across the Capital this week as MagicFest 2017, the biggest yet, culminates in the Magic and Variety Gala Show, at the Festival Theatre, on Saturday.

The theme of this year’s grand finale is Levitations, and the two-and-a-half-hour show sees some of the greatest illusionists and circus acts from around the world defy the laws of gravity as they float, fly and soar through the air.

Highlights include French performers Cubic Act and their floating box, which Penn and Teller described as “The best big illusion stage act we’ve ever seen”.

Also on the bill are the master of mystery and suspense Aaron Crow, who captures the audience without uttering a single word; black art illusionists Les Chapeux Blancs; and World Magic Champion Marko Karvo with his dazzling bird act, which has to be seen to be believed.

Before that, however, there’s still a chance to test your own sleight of hand at a series of magic workshops, running until Friday at the Quaker Meeting House.

The workshops offer budding young wizards the chance to follow in the footsteps of 1000s of previous students, who are putting their magic skills to good use around the world.

Under the supervision of Gary James, students will learn, create and perform their own magic tricks during a one-off workshop.

Secret Room is also back as part of this year’s programme, again running until Friday at Lauriston Castle, Riddle’s Court and The Writers’ Museum.

The popular event brings the colourful history and untold stories of Edinburgh’s hidden gems to life with magic-filled tours.

Organiser Kevin Quantum says, “I’m delighted to see performers creating new work inspired by Edinburgh, her history and past residents.”

MagicFest 2017, until Saturday, details magicfest.co.uk