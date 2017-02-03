Ushering in a new era at The Salisbury Arms

IN the seventies, it was opened as The Gold Medal Tavern by the famous Usher brewing family. Prior to that, the striking townhouse on the Dalkeith Road, in the shadow of Salisbury Crags, had been home to Andrew Usher himself, and before that to pioneering printer Thomas Nelson.

Over the years, the bar, located directly opposite the Commonwealth Pool, has had many names.

This week it reopened as The Salisbury Arms after a major, three week refurbishment.

The bar’s connections to writers, doctors, publishers and even the fictional detective Sherlock Holmes, are celebrated in the contemporary décor, which provides a warm atmosphere for guests to enjoy home cooked food.

The centre-piece of the revamp is a new private dining area and there’s also a new face at the helm, general manager Robin Jacobs, who spent the last three years managing the renowned Sheep Heid in Duddingston.

“The Salisbury Arms is such a beautiful pub and provides a hub for the local community so I’m really pleased to be here for when it begins its next chapter,” he says.

“We have some stunning changes that retain the history of the pub, whilst bringing it into the 21st century.”

He adds, “We’re passionate about offering those who enjoy the finer things in life a place to discover and share great tasting food and drinks.”

A brand new seasonal menu features dishes including Buttermilk Southern Fried Chicken and Caramelised Fig and Whipped Goat’s Curd Pizza, as well as daily specials and pub favourites, freshly prepared by local head chef, Tom Campbell.

The Salisbury Arms, Dalkeith Road, Mon-Thur 11am-11pm, Fri/Sat 11am-Midnight, Sun 12.30pm-11pm, bookings 0131-667 4518