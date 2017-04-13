Utah Saints have something good planned for Cav

CAV Nightclub at Tollcross celebrate Easter with the return of DJ duo Utah Saints for one night only.

On Easter Sunday Cav is set to transport you back in time with one of the biggest names in dance and EDM for the biggest and best Easter parties in the Capital.

And the Utah Saints , Jez Willis and Tim Garbutt, can’t wait.

“We Are really excited to be back in Edinburgh this weekend as it has always held a special place with Utah Saints.

“Right back from when we started, Scotland has always been great for us as we had a No 1 track here with Something Good.

“Years later we were to return to Edinburgh as we used to run a night at a the Cabaret Voltaire for many years called Sugarbeat, where we played host to some massive names including Justice, Annie Mac, Errol Alkan, Zane Lowe and DJ Yoda.

“We ran this as a monthly night so we have spent a lot of time in Edinburgh over the years and it is awesome to be coming back up this weekend for this Easter show at the Cav Nightclub.”

Playing live, Utah Saints scored three Top 10 hits and another five Top 40 singles in the UK as well as No 1 dance tracks in the UK and USA.

One of the first electronic dance music (EDM) acts to play live, since 2001 they have concentrated on their DJ sets.

“People always have a different idea of what we will play in our DJ sets, but we like to stay quite eclectic with our styles.

“We have never been comfortable in just going down the Old Skool route but prefer to play right across the board.

“We do play all our old tracks and hits in the set but at the same time we like to play new and recent music as we are still producing and writing music now.

“So it is important for us to always stay ahead of the curve on what is happening out there and keep our sets exciting and full of energy.”

Utah Saints hits include What Can You Do For Me, Something Good, and Believe in Me.

Utah Saints continue to produce music, DJing, promoting club nights and composing film sound tracks.

Utah Saints, Cav, Tollcross, Sunday, 10pm-3am, £5, www.thecav.co.uk