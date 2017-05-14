Video: The Flying Scotsman crosses the Forth Bridge

SCOTLAND was treated to a ‘reunion’ of two world-famous rail icons earlier today as the Flying Scotsman passed over the Forth Bridge for the second time since its restoration.

A mass of people was present at Edinburgh’s Waverley Station this morning to greet the vintage steam engine as it rolled in towards platform 20 at precisely 11:24.

The Flying Scotsman made its second crossing over the Forth Bridge earlier today since its 2016 restoration. Picture: SWNS

Fifteen minutes later the 98-year-old Flying Scotsman, occupied by around 800 passengers, chuffed and puffed its way westward to make a highly-anticipated crossing over the 127-year-old Forth Bridge, its first since 15 May 2016.

Hundreds of photographers and trainspotters filled the best vantage points at North and South Queensferry to capture the moment that the two world-famous icons were reunited.

There were more than 300 at Glenrothes, 150 at Kirkcaldy, and around 100 each at Dalmeny, North Queensferry and Dalgety Bay.

A spokesman said there had been no reports of fans straying onto the line to get a closer look or reports of drones flying illegally above rail lines, which were being patrolled by its helicopter.

Today’s Flying Scotsman tour of Scotland is the steam engine’s second since a decade-long, £4.2 million restoration was completed last year.