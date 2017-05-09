Watch a topsy-turvy, gender-bending Mikado

IN true topsy-turvy fashion, Gilbert and Sullivan’s inherent humour and timeless tunefulness are married with Sasha Regan’s wicked sense of fun in a the new ‘all male’ production of The Mikado that tours to The King’s this week.

Following Regan’s highly successful all-male tours of HMS Pinafore and The Pirates of Penzance, her latest vibrant production pokes playful fun at British politics and institutions.

The story is set in 1950s England, where a school camping trip is visiting the far away land of Titipu - a place where flirting is banned on pain of death and where tailors can become Lord High Executioners but cannot cut off another’s head, until they have cut off their own.

Regan’s idea to transform these much-loved classics into all-male productions stems from her own experiences performing Gilbert and Sullivan at a single-sex school and productions are now renowned for playing on the humour that can emerge from these gender changes.

Regan, who was recently awarded the Special Achievement Award at the Off West End Awards 2017 for her contribution to musical theatre says, “Over the years I have been told numerous times: ‘I have always hated Gilbert and Sullivan’ or ‘I didn’t think that I would like Gilbert and Sullivan’, my burning ambition is to change that.

“When I see a grandparent bringing their grandchild to see one of the shows I know that we are helping to keep these fabulous pieces alive.

“Come and see it and let us change your preconceptions.

“2017 is going to be a great year for us - it’s beyond exciting.”

The Mikado, The Kings, Leven Street, tonight, Thur-Sat, 7.30pm (matinees 2.30pm) £17-£30.50, 0131-529 6000