Wedding venue offers brides chance to recreate their special day

IT’S been one of the city’s most luxurious wedding venues for over 100 years.

Covered in fresh flowers and draped with silk, countless brides have walked through the glittering lobby at The Caledonian hotel after saying “I do”.

The Caledonian Hotel, Edinburgh. Picture; Toby Williams

And now staff at the Waldorf Astoria venue are in the process of tracking down all the brides who have celebrated their special day there to collate a special album, boasting every couple’s wedding photograph.

An event has also been organised by the manager next month, to welcome the former brides back to the hotel, to give them a chance to mingle with other women who were also married there and relive their special day.

Staff nurse Anne Meadows, and her daughter, Laura Pagan, both celebrated their wedding receptions at the venue and are looking forward to sharing their experiences with others.

Anne, who lives near Juniper Green, married her husband John in 1988 and watched her 23 year-old daughter, Laura, celebrate her big day in the same room last year.

She said: “Each time I come through the front door of the hotel I get a wonderful feeling, taking me back to my own special day in April 1988.

“The hotel is just beautiful and all the staff were so supportive when it came to organising the wedding.

“It was special for us to have Laura’s wedding reception in the same place we had ours.

“I’m really looking forward to returning next month.”

So far, staff at the West End hotel have managed to track down 30 brides who have sent their wedding photograph for the album.

They are continuing the hunt to find the rest and determined to trace as many as possible.

Laura, from Currie, added: “We did consider other venues but The Caledonian was our favourite.

“In addition to the wonderful backdrop for our photographs, the obvious association with my mum and dad made it extra special for us.

“At the start of our planning process there seemed so much to do, however everyone at the hotel was wonderful.

“We were able to arrange everything from our toastmaster to flowers.

“I’m thrilled to be invited to part of such a special wedding album. I’m also looking forward to meeting other Caley brides.”

The bridal reunion event will take place on Thursday, November 17.

Dale MacPhee, the hotel’s general manager, said: “The Caley is over 110 years old and has rolled out the red carpet for a great many brides and grooms in that time.

“It’s wonderful to welcome Anne and Laura back and to share their memories.

“We’d love to welcome more ‘Caley Brides’ and invite any brides who celebrated at the hotel to get in touch so that they can also be part of our special album.”

Details of any Caley brides, including a photograph, should be sent by email to caledonian.marketing@waldorfastoria.com or sent by post to Caledonian Weddings, Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian, Princes Street, Edinburgh, EH1 2AB.

courtney.cameron@jpress.co.uk