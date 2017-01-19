Welcome to Wonderland

FOLLOWING sold out seasons in Tampa, Texas and Tokyo, the multi Grammy, Tony and Drama Desk Award nominated Frank Wildhorn’s Wonderland receives its UK and European première in at the Playhouse on Friday, where it will run until Saturday 28 January.

Hailed by the New York Times as ‘inspirational’, Wonderland is an enchanting musical adaption of Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass, with a huge heart, a medley of magic and a whole lot of wonder.

A timely and touching story of love in all its forms, it’s an adventurous exploration of who we are, who we want to be and the power of everyday magic in our lives.

In the tradition of the best stage musicals, Wonderland boasts a catchy score full of songs from Frank Wildhorn, writer of pop hits including Whitney Houston’s Where Do Broken Hearts Go? and theatre classics including This is the Moment from his internationally acclaimed show, Jekyll & Hyde.

Produced by Neil Eckersley, Wonderland has music by Wildhorn with lyrics by Jack Murphy. It is directed by Lotte Wakeham.

Producer Neil Eckersley is delighted to be premiering his production in the Capital.

He says, “Edinburgh’s dynamic arts scene boasts the largest collection of historic buildings and museums, art galleries and theatres of any city across Scotland.

“Where else could we premiere this new Wonderland musical production, a fitting journey from Broadway NYC to Scotland’s flagship venue, the Playhouse, truly seen as Scotland’s Broadway.

“We’re delighted to present this new show in Edinburgh and look forward to welcoming some of the best audiences in the UK.”

TV and West End star Wendi Peters, much loved for her portrayal of Cilla Battersby-Brown in Coronation Street plays the Queen of Hearts and leads a cast which includes West End favourites Dave Willetts, who has previously starred in tours of South Pacific, 42nd Street and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, as the White Rabbit and Kerry Ellis, best known for playing Elphaba in Wicked, as Alice.

Peters, no stranger to the Capital having appeared here many times before, says, “I’m really looking forward to being back in your beautiful city and moving from White Christmas at the Festival Theatre to the Playhouse with Wonderland.

“I can’t wait to get out and see more of the city once we’ve opened and hoping the snow stays away.”

Playhouse, Greenside Place, tomorrow-28 January, 7.30pm , £21.40-£55.40, 0844-871 3014