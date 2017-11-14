What comes first, the whisky or the Scotch egg?

FANCY a whisky tasting with a difference during Scotland’s rugby test matches?

The Voyage of Buck has teamed up with Dewar’s whisky to host a Scotch Egg Brunch Club for Scotland’s rugby tests at Murrayfield on Saturday and again on 25 November.

Join William ‘Buck’ Clarence in his William Street home for a suitably Scottish menu of three scrumptious Scotch egg choices each paired with its own whisky dram, and a seasonal selection of whisky cocktails created by The Voyage of Buck’s award-winning bar team.

Getting you in the spirit of the game will be a Venison scotch egg served with Buck’s beetroot ketchup, paired with a dram of Dewar’s 12, the buttery almond body and sweet finish perfectly complimenting the venison (£8).

You can keep it seasonal with Pork belly and Lothian Leeks washed down with a wee nip of Aberfeldy 12, a creamy, malty whisky to go with the lighter pork, with a hint of citrus to bring out the leeks (£8).

Or go for a true Scottish classic, Black pudding and house batch brown sauce accompanied by a glass of Craigellachie 12, hot and fiery with black pepper, and a rich sweetness of dark chocolate and passion fruit (£8).

Or try the complete Scotch Egg Club experience (£20), that’s all three scotch eggs served with homemade brown sauce and beetroot ketchup plus a whisky dram flight.

In addition to the Scotch eggs, the bar team have created a whisky cocktail menu especially for the occasion.

It repeats the three drams in a longer form of the drink; an Autumn Hiball with Aberfeldy 12, sweet vermouth, orange zest soda; an Orchard Hiball with Craigellachie 12, Rinquinquin, soda, mint sprig; and of course a Classic Whisky Hiball with Dewar’s 12, lemon zest, soda.

Voyage of Buck Dewar’s Scotch Egg Club, William St Lane, match days, 10am-4pm, reservations 0131-225 5748