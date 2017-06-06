What to expect from Robbie Williams at Murrayfield

CLASSIC pop, power ballads, stirring anthems and a touch of swing. As Murrayfield Stadium prepares to host the Capital's biggest concert of the year, that's what you can expect from former Take That heart-throb Robbie Williams as his Heavy Entertainment Tour rolls into town on Friday.

A look at the set lists from earlier concerts on the tour suggest that an evening of old favourites, popular covers and the odd lounge lizard classic is the order of the night.

It goes without saying it's pretty much guaranteed Robbie's classic solo hits like Let Me Entertain You, Rock DJ and Angels will feature in the mix along with a few nostalgic Take That numbers.

Covers performed on the tour so far pay a nod to his great friend the late George Michael, The Beatles and Rick Astley, who joined Robbie on stage in Manchester to duet on Never Gonna Give You Up.

Whether there are any surprise guests lined up to join the singer live on stage at Murrayfield remains to be seen although his dad, Peter, has also been known join him on the Neil Diamond singalong favourite Sweet Caroline.

Ever the showman, Robbie certainly does things his way... so don't be surprised if Claude François' My Way, made his own by Frank Sinatra, is also thrown in for good measure.