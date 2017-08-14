When the Fringe is as frustrating as it is fabulous...

SOME of them look like rabbits caught in headlights. Ask them a question and you never quite know whether they’re about to burst into tears or run-away.

Others, have all the arrogance, and more, to suggest that once fully cooked they’ll excel as a jobs worth, regardless of the career path they follow.

Others still, are smiley, friendly, informative and clued up.

Sadly, it often seems they are in the minority.

Yes, I’m talking Fringe venue staff, from the officious little oiks who insist you sit in a specific row/ seat (never going to happen, mate) to the ‘I need to ask my supervisor’ when faced with the simplest of enquiries.

At the Assembly Rooms, for example, try accessing the public loos via the main entrance... and watch the confusion on the door steward’s face at such a request.

Accessing another venue recently, was akin to getting into Fort Knox, three lines of security to breach before reaching the bar to catch up with a pal. Bit overkill really.

Venue Box Offices too seem to bounce from one nightmare to another. Seldom do they have adequate staff to cope with demand, and when there is, chances are two or three of them will be dealing with the same customer, who probably has a particularly knotty question... like, ‘Can I exchange my ticket?’

Yes, these long queues of Fringe-goers, each competing to see who can ask the greatest number of mundane questions really are infuriating.

Not nearly as infuriating, however, as finally getting to the front of the queue only to be faced with the news that the ticket printer has just died... cue another staff huddle, this time around the offending apparatus.

Of course, the Fringe is a massive operation that, almost, literally springs into life over night only to disappear into the annuls of history a month or so later. In other words, can we really expect anything better than a ramshackle approach to customer service?

Quite simply yes.

Many of the smaller, independent venues have it down to a tee, as do venues that operate out of bars and hotels where staff understand the value of good service all year around.

And can you imagine if any of our theatres operated in such a way across the year?

There’s a reason why front of house staff need to have good people skills regardless of the number of audiences they have to seat each day.

Going to see a show isn’t just about what is on the stage. It’s about the whole experience; from the moment you arrive at the venue to the moment you hail a cab or jump on the bus home.

So this year, share your experiences both good and bad.

Has there been a member of staff who has gone beyond the call of duty to make sure your visit to the Fringe was a highlight of your day? Give them a shout out.

Or have you been left spitting feathers after a frustrating encounter? Let me know.

@Liam Rudden