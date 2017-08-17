Where to see your TV favourites at the Fringe

TV favourites have become a popular addition to the faces of the Fringe in recent times and 2017 is no exception. Here’s where to find this year’s batch.

BLUE PETER’S PETER DUNCAN

THE ever youthful Blue Peter presenter returns to the Fringe after a break of eight years to star in The Dame, at The Space at Surgeons Hall.

Next Wednesday-Saturday, 10.45am, £10, 0131-226-0000

BENIDORM’S PERRY BENSON

FROM Scum to You Rang M’Lord, This Is England to Benidorm, Perry Benson has been a staple of British film and TV for more than four decades now. See him in Performers at the Assembly Rooms.

Until 27 August, 4.45pm, £14-£15, 0131-226 0000

SAM UNDERWOOD OF FEAR THE WALKING DEAD

THE actor who plays Jake Otto in Fear The Walking Dead is no stranger to the Fringe. See him in Losing Days at the New Town Theatre, George Street.

Until 27 August, 9.40pm, £10, 0131-226 0000

LEGENDARY CHOREOGRAPHER ARLENE PHILLIPS

FROM Hot Gossip to being the toughest judge on Strictly Come Dancing, Arlene shares backstage stories in Arlene! The Glitz. The Glamour. The Gossip, at Assembly Checkpoint.

Next Tuesday-Saturday, 2.30pm, £15, 0131-226 0000

DOCTOR WHO SYLVESTER MCCOY & STAR TREK’S ROBERT PICARDO

YOU get two famous face for the price of one in A Joke at The Space on Niddry Street, when the seventh Doctor teams up with Voyager’s holographic medic in a surreal comedy.

Until 26 August, 1.55pm, £12, 0131-226 0000

COURTNEY ACT OF RU PAUL’S DRAG RACE FAME

THE singer and LGBT Campaigner brings The Girl From Oz, her homage to Australian pop to Underbelly Circus Hub, at 6pm daily.

Until 27 August, £13-£15, 0131-226 0000

GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF PRESENTER SUE PERKINS

SUE Perkins Live In Spectacles at the Pleasance Courtyard sees the funny woman return to the Fringe more than 10 years since she first made her stand-up debut there.

Next Wednesday-Saturday, 1.45pm, £15.50, 0131-226 0000