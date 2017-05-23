Whisky Society welcomes Spring with new menus

FLAVOUR, that’s what the new Spring/Summer menu and cocktail list at The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, Queen Street is all about.

In the Dining Room Restaurant, head chef James Freeman showcases a range of fresh flavours with more than 10 new dishes.

To check them out, take advantage of The Taster Menu, and enjoy the highlights of the new range, starting with wild boar terrine and foie gras, before moving on to locally sourced Gartmorn Farm chicken with a purée of wild Alexanders, and finishing with a dark chocolate ganache.

Every course is served with a dram or wine specifically chosen to complement the flavours of the dish.

The Society’s Jan Damen says, “Having been awarded two AA Rosettes in December we felt we needed to push our next menu further.

“We have done that with this range of brand new dishes and cocktails.

“The Dining Room’s new menu features fantastic fresh local produce and takes diners on a real journey of discovery through different flavours.”

Other tempting dishes include loin and belly of Scotch lamb with organic potatoes and sheep’s yoghurt purée; a crispy cannelloni of mushrooms and hazelnuts; and braised beef with spring greens, salt-baked carrots and horseradish turnip purée.

In the Kaleidoscope whisky bar, bartenders led by Anthony Delcros have created a range of cocktails to reflect the Society’s unique flavour approach to tasting whisky.

Damen adds, “In Kaleidoscope, the cocktail list will allow fans of our single cask Society whiskies the opportunity to enjoy whisky in a unique way.”

Dining Room Restaurant/Kaleidoscope Whisky Bar, Queen Street, 0131-220 2044