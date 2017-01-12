Whitney Houston lives on thanks to Rebecca

WHEN Whitney Houston died suddenly in 2012, it stunned the music world.

Just 48-years-old at the time and with an estimated 170 to 200 million records sales to her credit, there were few who had not found themselves dancing to a Whitney classic at some point in their life, chart-toppers like I Wanna Dance With Somebody, So Emotional Baby and Run to You.

Then, of course, there was her iconic cover of Dolly Parton’s 1973 release I Will Always Love You.

Released in 1992 for the movie The Bodyguard, Houston’s version became the best-selling single by a woman in music history.

Seven studio albums and two sound track albums, all of which went diamond, multi-platinum, platinum or gold, cemented her place as the queen of pop.

At the Playhouse, on Friday, memories of her glory days will be brought to life in the tribute show Whitney: Queen of the Night, a celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time.

The award winning production features a stellar line-up with rising West End star Rebecca Freckleton delivering a powerhouse and breathtaking performance as the diva herself.

Embarking on a magical rollercoaster ride through three decades of classic hits, expect to hear One Moment In Time, I’m Every Woman, My Love is Your Love, Saving All My Love as well as all her hits.

Freckleton says, “Since auditioning for the show two years ago it has been a privilege and an honour to pay homage to one of the greatest female artists of all time.

“Every night I leave that stage I am truly humbled by the audience reaction.”

Houston’s one true legacy is her music and at the Playhouse there’s a chance to sing and dance along... get ready for the greatest love of all in Queen of the Night.

Producer Paul Roberts says, “I’m staggered by the audience reactions to Whitney: Queen of the Night, it really has exceeded our expectations.

“The last two years has been a roller coaster journey for all involved and the hard work and dedication has paid off.”

Whitney: Queen of the Night, Playhouse, Greenside Place, tomorrow, 7.30pm, £22.90-£27.90, 0844 871 7677