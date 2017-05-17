Who’s afraid of the big bad Woolf

ACTRESS Sara Stewart is making a return to the Scottish stage in one of America’s most iconic dramas at the King’s next week, when Rapture Theatre bring Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf to the Leven Street stage.

Edinburgh born Stewart is well known to audiences from appearances in Drop The Dead Donkey, Rebus, Doctor Foster, The Night Manager and Batman Begins - she played Bruce Wayne’s mother, Martha Wayne.

And she’s no stranger to the stage having appeared in London’s West End in Hay Fever and played opposite Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow in the Pulitzer Prize winning play Proof.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? will mark a homecoming to Scotland for the actress, whose first professional role was in the King’s Edinburgh panto opposite the legendary Stanley Baxter.

The drama centres on how a marathon night of late night drinking, debauchery and duplicity develops as Martha and her husband George invite unsuspecting young couple, Nick and Honey, around for a nightcap.

Drinks flow, spiked with vicious humour, acerbic wit and tempestuous verbal sparring.

As night turns to morning, searing secrets are exposed.

Putting the ‘fun’ into dysfunctional, Woolf wryly exposes the dark attraction in relationships.

Made into a multi-Oscar winning film starring Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor 50 years ago, this is a rare chance to see it on stage.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? won Tony Awards for Best Play in 1963 and the 1962/63 New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Play.

The title is a play on the taken from the song Who’s Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf, with name of modern English writer Virginia Woolf substituted at the end.

A pioneer of the use of a stream of consciousness as a narrative device, Woolf one of the influential Bloomsbury Set of intellectuals lived from 1882 to March 1941 when, having suffered from severe bouts of mental illness throughout her life, committed suicide by drowning at the age of 59.

Rapture’s production will feature Rose Reynolds, Robin Kingsland and Paul Albertson,

Michael Emans, artistic director of Rapture Theatre says, “Seeing live theatre when I was growing up, was hugely influential in the future direction of my life.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, King’s Theatre, Leven Street, Tuesday-Saturday, 7.30pm (matinees 2.30pm), £17 - £30.50, 0131-529 6000