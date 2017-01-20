BEAT the January blues with Malmaison’s new range of low in alcohol but high in flavour cocktails.

Try delicious combinations such as the Gojiberry Cosmo which uses super food goji berry liqueur, Cointreau, orange juice and cranberry juice.

Or perhaps the Not So Bloody Mary is more your thing. With Polugar No 2 garlic and pepper vodka, carrot juice, lime, Worcester sauce, cumin Tabasco and chilli, you’re guaranteed a refreshing and uplifting take on this classic.

Or, why not try one of Malmaison’s new non-alcoholic cocktails such as the empowering Superfood Smoothy with apple juice, banana, kiwi, blueberries, pomegranate, spinach and soy milk. Who said January had to be boring?

Feeling indulgent? Malmaison is offering its range of tasty winter cocktails, for limited time, at two for £10, before 7.30pm Monday to Thursday.

With low-alcohol, superfood cocktails £7 and non-alcoholic cocktails £5, there’s never been a better reason to try something new.

Malmaison, Tower Place, 0131-285 1478

MIX YOUR OWN COCKTAILS

OF course, you don’t have to head out for a Winter Cocktail on these cold nights, with the help of Caorunn Gin there’s no reason not to mix your very own Caorunn Rabbits Foot (pictured) or Gin Tincture Toddy.

For the Rabbits Foot, you will need 50ml Caorunn Gin, 25ml peach puree, 25ml lemon juice, 15ml home made grenadine, 2 dashes Fee Brothers grapefruit bitters, 1 dash angostura bitters, top with 20ml Prosecco.

Shake and strain the mixture, spray with lemon oils, and garnish with sprig of thyme

If it’s something to warm you up you fancy, the Gin Tincture Toddy requires 50ml Caorunn Gin, 25ml lemon juice, 1 bar spoon of heather honey, 50ml hot water, 3 dashes of tincture (made using Lady GreyTea and overproof gin).

Build the ingredients in a toddy mug and garnish with orange zest, cinnamon stick. Cheers!