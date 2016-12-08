Winter is coming with new Game of Thrones tavern

IT’S the smash-hit programme bursting with blood that’s had millions glued to their television screens for years.

And now Game of Thrones fans are set to experience a taste of the action first hand, when a brand new pop-up bar opens in the Capital next month.

Based on drinks from the iconic novels written by George R R Martin and the television show, Blood & Wine will be situated in the cellar of the Daylight Robbery bar on Dublin Street.

Fans will be offered drinks found in the Song of Ice and Fire novels every Wednesday and Thursday night, and will be able to enjoy them in a medieval tavern – similar to what you would find in Westeros.

Linden Wilkinson, an “obessive” Game of Thrones fan, came up with the idea of opening the bar after he moved to Edinburgh with his partner a few years ago.

After taking a tour of the city, they realised the strong connections the series has with Edinburgh and conjured up the idea of mixing drink with entertainment.

He said: “We can’t wait to bring Blood & Wine to Edinburgh, a city steeped in its own incredible history. In fact, events in Edinburgh Castle acted as the inspiration for the infamous Red Wedding.

“We think a city as beautiful and atmospheric as Edinburgh is the perfect place to host Blood & Wine, it’s absolutely on par with Kings Landing.”

The gruesome ‘Red Wedding’ episode, shown in series three of Game of Thrones, shocked viewers with its brutal slaughter of multiple characters.

But the bloodbath was in fact based on historical Scottish events – including some that took place at Edinburgh Castle in 1440.

The so-called ‘Black Dinner’ took place during the minority of James II. It involved murder by beheading after the death in 1439 of Archibald Douglas, 5th Earl of Douglas, when power was shared uneasily between three men, the Lord Chancellor Crichton, James Douglas, 1st Earl of Avondale and Sir Alexander Livingstone of Callendar.

Linden added: “Everything on our menu can be found in the books or on the show.

“We have a selection of wines, spirits, ales and infusions on offer so no matter what your drinking preference our guests will enjoy tasting their way through the Seven Kingdoms. We also have a wine tasting flight on offer called the wines of Westeros for the connoisseurs out there.”

The pop-up bar, which will open on Wednesday, January 4, will change theme every month.

The owners have already earmarked the Walking Dead and Harry Potter as their next ventures.

The tavern will also be decorated in props provided by the Knights vault – the city’s leading licensed sword seller.

Linden said: “It really will be an amazing experience for Game of Thrones fans, we are really looking forward to the opening night.”

courtney.cameron@jpress.co.uk