Witches do battle as Wicked swoops back into Playhouse

THE green witch Elphaba and Glinda, the good witch, are set to do battle on the stage of The Playhouse once again, when the smash-hit musical Wicked swoops back onto the stage of the Greenside Place venue.

The West End and Broadway musical phenomenon will return to The Playhouse for a five week season, its only Scottish dates in 2018. The show, which tells the untold story of the Witches of Oz, will run from Tuesday 8 May 2018 for five weeks.

One of the most successful productions ever to play the 3000 seat venue, Wicked was seen by more than 175,000 people during its first run at the theatre, the equivalent of one in three of the population of Edinburgh.

Executive Producer Michael McCabe said: “We were overwhelmed by the incredible response from audiences and critics alike when we first brought Wicked to Scotland in 2014, and it is extraordinary to think that over 175,000 people came and saw us in Edinburgh alone."

Wicked tells the untold story of an unlikely but profound friendship between two sorcery students and their extraordinary adventures in Oz, which will ultimately see them fulfil their destinies as Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Based on the acclaimed best-selling novel by Gregory Maguire and featuring characters originally created by L Frank Baum in The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Wicked features astounding technical wizardry, stunning costumes and show-stopping songs by three-time Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz.

Tickets for the 2018 season go on general sale on Wednesday 8 February and demand is expected to be high.

Deborah Newman, General Manager of the Playhouse said, “We’re delighted to welcome back Wicked on this, its only Scottish dates of 2018. This award-winning show amazed and thrilled huge audiences here in Edinburgh last time around. It is an enduring story brought to life, truly reflecting the magic of theatre and is particularly engaging with our younger audiences, therefore especially relevant coming in Scotland’s Year of Young People 2018.”

Casting for the 2018 production has yet to be announced.