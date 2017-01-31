Women journalists put themselves in picture

A brand new organisation for women journalists in Scotland is to host an evening devoted to banishing self-doubt demons and getting ahead in an ever-changing media landscape.

Kickstart 2017, organised by Women in Journalism Scotland (WiJ Scotland), will take place on Wednesday 8th February in Edinburgh.

It boasts a panel of inspiring women in journalism who will offer up their own experiences of cracking through the glass-ceilings of the media.

They are:

* Harriet Minter, creator of The Guardian’s groundbreaking Women in Leadership initiative

* Nicole Kleeman, Creative Director and founder of indie documentary maker Firecrest Films,

* Ruth Wishart, one of Scotland’s leading journalists, who has held senior editorial positions with several Scottish titles.

The event will be chaired by Lynsey Bews, who has been the Press Association’s Holyrood-based political reporter since 2010.

WiJ Scotland launched late last year at a packed event in Glasgow attended by First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon. Its main aim is to host a positiveforum for women journalists in Scotland to network, campaign and socialise.

Ms Bews said: “When WiJ Scotland launched last November, the overwhelming feedback was that there was a huge appetite among the journalism community for a support organisation for women journalists.

“This is our first formal event and we are delighted that Harriet, Nicole and Ruth have agreed to share their stories with us. We’d like to invite all women journalists working in Scotland to come along and be inspired! And to get involved in WiJ Scotland.”

Kickstart 2017 takes place from 6.30pm-8.30pm on Wednesday 8th February at the offices of EY (formerly Ernst & Young) on 10 George St, Edinburgh, EH2 2 DZ.

More information on how to attend here. https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/date-for-diary-women-in-journalism-scotland-a-panel-to-kick-start-2017-tickets-31195170595

Tickets for WiJ Scotland members £10. Non-members £20. Unwaged and students £5 (plus booking fee).

Wine, soft drinks and nibbles will be provided.

Follow WiJ Scotland on Twitter @wij_scotland