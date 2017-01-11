Wordsmiths unite

Some of the countries top authors are heading to the Capital this month as Blackwell’s Books welcomes not one, but four best-sellers.

On 20 January, the bookshop welcomes sci-fi writer Stephen Baxter who will chat about his new book The Massacre of Mankind, the authorised sequel to HG Wells’ War of the Worlds.

It’s been 14 years since the Martians invaded. Machinery looted from the abandoned capsules and war-machines has led to technological leaps forward. The Martians are vulnerable to earth germs. The Army is prepared.

So when the signs of launches on Mars are seen, there seems little reason to worry...

Four days later, the focus on war becomes very real when Dr Aaron Edwards discusses his Book, War: A Beginner’s Guide with Aaron Edwards.

War has been a perennial feature of human history since ancient times and has done much to shape our world.

In this new book, Dr Edwards succinctly combines political theories with historical realities.

The following day sees the launch of Empire Games, the first in the much awaited new series by Charlie Stross.

Set in the same world as his bestselling Merchant Princes series, Empire Games introduces readers to Rita Douglas who is plucked from her dead-end job and trained as a reluctant US spy.

All because she has the latent genetic talent to hop between alternate timelines.

Finally for January, on Saturday 28, there’s a chance to meet Great British Bake Off star Flora Shedden, who will chat about her new book Gatherings: Recipes for feasts great and small.

Stephen Baxter, 20 January, 6.30pm/Dr Aaron Edwards, 24 January, 6.30pm/Charlie Stross: 25 January, 6.30pm/Flora Shedden, 28 January, 2pm, Blackwell’s Bookshop, South Bridge, tickets for all events are available from www.eventbrite.co.uk