Erin proves a hit as Miss Junior Teen

Dalkeith High School pupil Erin Gilbertson has won the title of Miss Junior Teen Midlothian 2016.

Fourteen-year-old Erin was selected in January from hundreds of girls to become a semi-finalist in Miss Junior Teen Great Britain 2016.

This is a competition for girls aged 13-15 created to be a positive and confidence-building experience, an opportunity to make new friends and celebrate their successes and achievements. It is designed to give the finalists a character-building experience of a lifetime; most importantly opening the doors to fun and exciting opportunities.

The judges said they were very impressed with Erin’s completed interview questionnaire and thought she has a great look for the competition, adding: “We have been overwhelmed with applications and being selected as a semi-finalist was a fantastic achievement. It’s been one of the most difficult decisions as the standard of semi-finalists is incredibly high.”

However, Erin’s journey with Miss Teen Great Britain does not end there as she has been one of a small number of girls selected for the grand final in Blackpool in October where she will compete for the title of Miss Junior Teen Great Britain.

There are also a selection of amazing prizes and awards to be given out. The prizes for the winner include £500, dresses from The Dress Studio, make-up, cosmetics and jewellery.

Miss Teen Great Britain supports a charity each year. This year the organisation has chosen to support Together For Short Lives, which is a registered charity helping children with terminal illness and their families to get the best care and support, making the most of the time they have left together.

Erin has organised and held various events this year such as a spare change campaign, cake sale, car boot sale and completed The Great Scottish Walk raising £1181.56 so far for the charity.

Erin has done all this whilst battling with her own health issues. She underwent her third heart surgery on August 10 for the heart condition Wollf Parkinson White Syndrome.

She is now fighting fit, back at school and preparing ideas for her next charity event.

Erin is looking for local companies or businesses to be sponsors of her Miss Junior Teen Great Britain journey. If your company would like to have the opportunity to sponsor Erin, your company logo and web link will be displayed on the Miss Teen Great Britain website. In addition, your company name will be announced on stage at the grand final. Your company would be promoted in the final brochure and you can have your marketing material distributed to all guests and finalists.

For more information on becoming a sponsor please email: jen79gilbertson@yahoo.co.uk.