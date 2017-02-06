Ex-Castle governor is honoured by PM

THE former Governor of Edinburgh Castle has told how he was honoured to be recognised by the Prime Minister for work with veterans’ charity.

Theresa May recognised David Shaw with a Points of Light award for his work with AF&V Launchpad, a charity he set up, which works with former service-people to make a successful transition back into civilian life.

The award recognises outstanding individual volunteers, people who are making a change in their community and inspiring others.

David, 59, concluded his military career as the Major General commanding 2nd Division and Governor of Edinburgh Castle in 2012.

He is co-founder and Chair of Trustees for the veterans’ charity AF&V Launchpad. David was awarded the CBE in 1999 for services to the army and is a Visiting Professor in Leadership and Communication at the Aberdeen Business School.

AF&V Launchpad is an award-winning UK-wide charity that provides rented housing, employment and welfare support for veterans who struggle with transition from military service to civilian life.

The charity operates two refurbished old people’s homes in Newcastle and Liverpool, accommodating around 80 veterans at any one time.

The majority of residents come to the charity after a period of homelessness. It aims to get veterans into employment and living independently within two years.

David, of Edinburgh, said: “I was delighted to accept the Award in recognition of what the whole Launchpad team, past and present, do to help those of our armed forces’ veterans who are in need.

“I have to thank all the organisations and numerous individuals who have helped and funded the charity. I implore them to continue providing their support so we can help other veterans with complex issues re-establish successful and independent lives.”

In a personal letter to David, Theresa May said: “It is inspirational that you have gone on to support your fellow veterans with ‘AF&V Launchpad’.

“The transition to civilian life can be a challenging one, but your important work is giving service men and women in need the opportunity to create rewarding and fulfilling lives for themselves after their military careers.”

Veterans from Launchpad featured in Alex Polizzi’s BBC Two programme “Hire Our Heroes” and Launchpad was visited by Prince Harry in 2015.

David was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2012 New Year Honours.