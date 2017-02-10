Ex-RAF top gun Nick Maunder flies into sales role

A former RAF pilot has been appointed to the new position of associate director of sales at the leading city-based residential estate agency DJ Alexander.

Nick Maunder served in the Royal Air Force for 17 years and latterly trained novice pilots to fly Tornados, based at RAF Lossiemouth.

After leaving the service he launched a children’s nursery business, based in Elgin, and focussed on providing individual services for clients, largely through the clever use of technology.

The 50-year-old then moved to a senior position with Aberdeen-based Petrotechnics, which provides software support to oil companies and others working in potentially-hazardous locations.

Until his latest appointment, Mr Maunder was chief operating officer at KAL, a software company specialising in automatic telling machine software. Headquartered in Edinburgh, KAL is represented across the globe.

He said: “As experts in property with a full suite of services and a brand recognised across Scotland, DJ Alexander are poised to take advantage of over 30 years of experience as we grow our residential sales division.

“We have some great ideas for new ways to sell property and I have joined a team well known for its excellent customer service. I really can’t wait to get stuck in.”

David J Alexander opened his first office in Leith in 1982 and is still as involved in the business as he was on day one, meeting clients and driving his team.

Its lettings division is now the largest property management agency in Central Scotland, with more than 5,000 managed properties.

Commenting on the decision to award this senior role to someone without previous experience of the property market, David Alexander, managing director, said: “Initially we were looking for someone with a property background and interviewed some excellent candidates.

“However, Nick turned out to be exceptional in terms of ideas, attitude and drive, which was a key factor for us.

“In hiring personnel, as in everything else, estate agency firms increasingly need to think outside the box and we are confident someone with Nick’s outlook will be a great asset for our business.”