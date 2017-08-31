Exceptional Emma is example to others

Beeslack High School pupil Emma Owenson has won the Chair’s Award for Outstanding Achievement at Edinburgh College’s annual student prize giving ceremony.

The Penicuik schoolgirl received the award for her exceptional performance as a student of the Hospitality and Tourism Academy, part of the pioneering South East Scotland Academies Partnership (SESAP).

A partnership between Edinburgh College, Queen Margaret University, Borders College and local authorities, SESAP gives school pupils experience of college, university and employment in key growth industries, supporting their progress to further studies and careers.

Emma is one of more than 70 further education students honoured at Edinburgh College’s prize giving for the hard work and talent over the last year. The event at the college’s Milton Road Campus was hosted by Forth One presenter Micky Gavin.

Emma has been studying at the Hospitality and Tourism Academy, taking classes at Edinburgh College and QMU, and gaining practical experience in front-of-house service at the college’s training restaurant EH15. She has been in the unique position of studying at school, college and university all at the same time. She was given the award for her enthusiasm and dedication to her academy course.

“I was really surprised and honoured to be nominated for my award,” said Emma. The course has allowed me to work in a new environment and I’ve really enjoyed the practical aspect of working in the restaurant and serving customers. I’d recommend it to anyone who’s still at school thinking about a career in hospitality and I am looking forward to going into my second year.”

Edinburgh College chairman Ian McKay, added: “Over the past year Emma has displayed all the attributes of an exemplary student and she is very deserving of this recognition. The ethos of the South East Scotland Academies Partnership and our college is to provide students with practical work experience during their studies that prepares them for working in industry.

“Emma’s success demonstrates the partnership in practice and she’s set a great example for many more students to follow. I am proud to present the Chair’s Award, which also honours the fantastic work our staff put into supporting students.”