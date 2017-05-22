Families turned away due to demand at Lego Festival

A FIRST ever Lego show in the Capital proved such a hit that fans queued around the block for over an hour in the rain to get in.

The Meadows’ Summerhall hosted Edinbrick displays from across Scotland and beyond with 1000 budding builders given the chance to craft their own.

Some rain-lashed families had to be turned away with more than double the number expected turning up and a 200-strong line forming outside on Saturday morning.

Many took to social media to praise organisers and post photos and videos of their constructive day out.

“My 13-year-old son really enjoyed seeing the models, having a little go at building,” posted one.

Others looked forward to a repeat next year – and the possibility of a bigger venue.

“The exhibition pieces were great and the kids loved the mini-figure hunt,” said another. “Tombola where everyone wins a prize was genius, saved most little people strops!

“I very much hope you will return next year, hopefully bigger venue, perhaps ticket only and larger build space for master building kids!”

The day raised funds for the Fairy Bricks charity, which donates Lego sets to children’s hospices and hospitals.

Formed in 2012, the Yorkshire-based charity aims to donate £7500 worth of sets across the UK by the end of the year.

Corporate sponsors include investment bankers Goldman Sachs, technology giant Microsoft UK and, naturally, Lego.

Builders and volunteers gave up their time to help raise cash for the charity through a £2.50 admission charge for over fives.

Tombola prizes were donated by Lothian Road hobby shop Wonderland Models, Scottish Lego group The Tartan LUG and Tesco.

“Boys loved it and the Lego creators were so friendly and chatty,” posted one attendee.

“Judging by the popularity of the day I sense a good bit of money had been raised for charity!”

Organisers said they were “pleasantly surprised” by the response and apologised for those who failed to get in.

“First of all we want thank everyone who came along today. We hope you enjoyed the event and helped us raise money for Fairy Bricks,” said a spokesman. “What we do know is that some very deserving boys and girls who are in hospital will get some Lego to help make their stays a little bit better.”

The turnout was two-and-a-half times the amount they expected to get and about seven times the amount of advance ticket sales.

Organisers said “many lessons learnt” included trying to put on any future event at a bigger venue.

“To those of you who weren’t able to join the queue because we were so busy and reached capacity much, much earlier than expected, we are very sorry. We had based our estimated attendance on advance ticket sales and the number of people who said they were going on the Facebook event . . . Well that was a mistake!”

andy.shipley@jpress.co.uk