Family baking blog in running for top award

BAKING has always been at the heart of her household - whether it was for fun or business.

Now Amy Lorimer, from Portobello, wants to share her family’s unique recipes with the rest of the world - and set up her blog ‘Baking with Granny’ to do so.

The project, which lists a series of original recipes and provides a selection of baking tips for cake makers, has reached the finals of the Brilliance in Blogging Awards (The BiBs) in the Food category.

Today Amy, 26, and her mum, Christine, 58, of ‘Christine’s cakes’ have spoken about their blogging success and branded their website “a modern cook book”.

Amy said: “It’s amazing to have made it as a finalist in The BiBs.

“I mentioned the nominations being open to our growing social media following but never really thought we could get this far.”

Speaking of her childhood, Amy told of how she enjoyed helping her mum out in the kitchen when she was little and tasting her cakes.

The mum-of-two said: “Baking has always been a big part of our lives. Some of our recipes have been passed down the generations.

“My mum studied Food Technology and then went on to be a professional cake designer which she’s been doing for over 30 years now.

“I can remember when I was little she’d sometimes be up until 3am getting her cakes just right but it didn’t phase her because she has a genuine love for it.

“She’s got so many original recipes and I think it is important they are shared with others because if they weren’t they would just become extinct.”

She added: “I’ve always blogged, I’ve had a view based on music, fashion, and other things, but Baking With Granny has been my most successful one.

“Mum and I work as a team - she becomes up with the recipes and I photograph everything and upload it.

“My two sons help out by tasting the cakes.”

Amy started the blog in November 2015 and it has since acquired a significant following - including 1300 likes on Facebook and 1400 followers on Twitter.

Their most popular recipes are Coconut Ice and Irn Bru cupcakes.

Amy said they take their favourite flavours and adapt them into sweet treats.

“There’s something for everyone on the blog even specific recipes for cakes for kids,” she said, “It’s such an achievement to have made the final of the awards.”

Thousands of votes were cast across 11 categories for the awards, which are organised by BritMums, the UK’s largest collective of lifestyle bloggers and social influencers. The BiBs ceremony will be held at the BritMums Live 2017 conference on Saturday September 30 2017 with a glamorous City Cruises Party.

For recipe ideas, visit:www.bakingwithgranny.co.uk

courtney.cameron@jpress.co.uk