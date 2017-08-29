Father of Christopher Nelson to cycle 90 miles in his memory

The father of a young man who tragically died in Amsterdam will take part in a charity cycle to raise funds in memory of his son.

Scott Nelson, along with a group of friends, will cycle 93 miles between Glasgow and Edinburgh to raise funds for Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity (ECHC), the chosen charity of his son Christopher who died unexpectedly nearly two years ago.

The 24-year-old former bar manager and NHS pharmaceutical technician, who previously worked at the Buffalo Grill in Stockbridge, failed to return from a morning walk in the Nieuwmarkt area of Amsterdam in November 2015.

His body was discovered in a canal two weeks after being reported missing.

Since Christopher’s death, his family, from Eskbank, has been involved in fundraising efforts for ECHC and has collectively raised nearly £25,000.

Mr Nelson said: “ECHC was Christopher’s chosen charity and supported him when he was in hospital as a boy, so the family and our friends have been doing all sorts of mad challenges to raise money.

“My wife and her friends did Tough Mudder in June, so now it’s the boys’ turn to pass the finish line for my laddie.

“I cycled when Christopher was little, mainly to and from work, and trained with Donna when she did her cycle challenge.

“As for the lads doing the challenge, they have done no cycling or very little, so it’s amazing that they are going to do this challenge with me.”

The hospital charity supports and complements the work of the Royal Hospital for Sick Children to improve the experience of young patients during their stay.

The money the family has raised so far will go towards funding an improved bedside environment at the new hospital when it opens at Little France.

This will include items such as wifi and Smart TVs which act as games consoles, television, music device and lighting controls to help create a personal feel for families and help to reduce stress and anxiety for children staying at the hospital.

Mr Nelson added: “When Christopher was younger, he was constantly in and out of A&E at the RHSC with different sporting injuries, and in some cases he was bedridden, but he was such an active child he found it difficult to stay in bed.

“ECHC supplied him with a games console which they brought to him so he could play it without having to get up.

“It made the world of difference not only to him but to us. He spent his first night away from home there and he was so at ease, he even thought he had been staying at a hotel which made us laugh.

“We’re so grateful to everyone for their continued support in helping us keep Christopher’s memory alive, and in aid of such a fantastic cause. It means everything to us.”

Community fundraising manager at ECHC, Sue Diamond, said the money raised would have a huge impact and make a phenomenal difference to young patients.

newsen@edinburghnews.com