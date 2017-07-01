Fetlor youth club opened by Earl of Wessex

PILTON’S newest youth club has been opened by the Earl of Wessex.

His Royal Highness visited the Capital to officially open the £2.5 million Fetlor club, on Crewe Road South, and meet a group of young people who will benefit from the new premises.

The Earl of Wessex opens Fetlor Youth Club

The youth club, which now has more than 300 active members aged seven to 17, is hoping the new building will attract even more attendees.

The club had various premises across Edinburgh before it settled in its current location.

It has provided opportunities for young people in the surrounding areas since 1956, as well as significant social support through working in partnership with the city council.

In 2006, the board launched a £2.5m appeal to replace the aging military huts that the club was based in. The new facilities provide an important community space to engage with young people around a number of activities.

The Earl of Wessex was shown around the development by Alastair Salvesen CBE, chair of Fetlor Youth Club Endowment Trust.

As the senior trustee of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards, Prince Edward also met groups supported by Fetlor working towards different levels of the awards.

The building has been shortlisted for the Royal Institute of Architecture for Scotland 2017 awards.