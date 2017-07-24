Filming begins for new series of Still Game

The Still Game cast has started filming for another series of the hit comedy show.

Jack (Ford Kiernan) and Victor (Greg Hemphill) along with Methadone Mick (Scott Reid) and Isa (Jane McCarry) were pictured on Monday for the first day of filming.

The show will be back on air later this year after returning in 2016 following a nine year hiatus.

In Scotland, the last series of Still Game was the most watched non-sporting programme in more than a decade with weekly episodes regularly attracting over half of the total audience.

The original run of the sitcom, starring and written by Kiernan and Hemphill, aired for six series between 2002 and 2007, transferring from BBC Scotland to BBC Two.

The forthcoming series, which will air on BBC One, is being filmed in the Dumbarton studios and on location around Glasgow during the summer.