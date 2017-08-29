Filming starts in West Lothian on new Robert the Bruce movie

Have your say

FILMING has begun in Scotland on a big-budget movie about Robert the Bruce.

Directed by Oscar-nominated Scot David Mackenzie and starring Hollywood star Chris Pine as the Scottish hero, the film is being called Outlaw King.

The first day of filming for the Netflix movie got underway on a Scottish estate in near Linlithgow, in West Lothian, yesterday.

Monarch of the Glen star Alastair Mackenzie also star in the film and was seen on horseback and dressed in medieval-style garments.

The movie is described as “a true David and Goliath story of how the great 14th Century Scottish ‘Outlaw King’ Robert the Bruce used cunning and bravery to defeat and repel the much larger and better equipped occupying English army.”

The film is expected to be released on Netflix next year.