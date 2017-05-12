Findlay Spratt lands dream singing job

A young Edinburgh performer has been handed his dream job before even graduating from a Scottish performing arts academy.

Findlay Spratt, 20, has landed a role as a singer at an exclusive resort in Ibiza.

His performance during a showcase in London’s West End by Capital college The MGA Academy of Performing Arts convinced casting directors that Findlay was ripe for his professional stage debut.

Following a month of rehearsals in London where he learned 16 shows to be performed in a repeated two-week period, Findlay has jetted out to the White Isle to begin a six-month stint at Tui Sensatori resort in Cala Tarida Bay.

Findlay says his breakthrough is testament to the world-class training offered by the Edinburgh performing arts academy.

He said: “The MGA Academy’s final-year students always put on a great showcase for agents down in London. After we finished our performance at Soho Theatre, we had the chance to mingle with agents afterwards. I’d just returned to Edinburgh and was coming out of a class at The MGA Academy when MGA Management phoned to let me know that booking agency Ted Talent were interested. I was initially really shocked, as I thought it would take a little longer to get my first job. It’s a dream contract!

“When I first came to The MGA Academy, I thought that, after graduating, it might take me around two years to get to this stage. Our tutors always told us we had to work for opportunities andto get a good agent, and I did that and ended up getting this opportunity after the showcase. Ted Talent said I fitted the look for a Sensatori performer, that I had the right voice and a good rapport with people.”

Findlay, a former pupil of Bonnyrigg Primary School and Lasswade High School, is relieved his new employer is allowing him a brief time off to fly back to Edinburgh for graduation. The MGA Academy’s class of 2017 will be given their qualifications during a ceremony next month.

“For six months, I’ll be doing what I love every day next to the sea, sunsets and gorgeous beaches, performing in a theatre and presenting my own cabaret in a piano bar,” said Findlay. “Singing is what I love to do, and I am aiming to become involved in big productions as well as some solo work.” And Andrew Gowland of The MGA Academy said: “Everyone at The MGA Academy is very proud of Findlay, his performance during our London showcase, and all he has achieved during his three years with us. He is a very talented performer is well prepared to begin a career as a professional performer.

“We are confident the training Findlay has received here will ensure that he goes on to be a great success and look forward to following his progress in the performing arts industry.”