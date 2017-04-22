Fiona Pringle: A legacy to friend Dave Seath

Reporter Fiona Pringle reflects on her friendship with Dave.

“Anniversaries are a curious beast. Marked by numbers, precious metals, balloons and cards, we count milestones avidly.

“For me, Monday is 365 days on from a milestone I had not anticipated. It has been a year teetering on an emotional precipice trying to balance a life that Dave is no longer part of, with how best to move forward, how best to remember him, in a way he would want.

“For many that has been running, embracing challenges he would be proud of. For Gary it has been creating an incredible legacy through the memorial fund, and for me, it is writing.

“From the day I met Dave on an Aberdeen street, decked out in his lacrosse gear, to our last conversation the Friday before he died, he pushed my limits.

“He endlessly encouraged me to pursue a career in journalism and supported me; gave me confidence when mine wavered. One of the few people who read everything I wrote, he was honest and at times tough, but his unfaltering belief and sage, no-nonsense advice helped to push me to find the best in myself.

“He showed me the power of my convictions and was proud of me when I didn’t feel I deserved it. He would scoff at an article written about him, but secretly love it. I used to sneak references into columns just to make him smile, or more often, roll his eyes.

“Dave was fiercely ambitious and his zest for success rubbed off on the many people who knew him. His sharp intellect and devilish sense of humour has wound its way into the lives of all his friends.

“A testament to his character is in the joy he still brings us. When we are all together the memories of him, his outlandish stories and eccentric anecdotes leave us with nothing but laughter, and occasionally a pinch of scorn at his unyielding competitiveness.

“Regardless, Dave lived his life to the full. He worked hard, played hard, loved hard and cared hard.

“And, now those who knew him have peace in the knowledge that he had no regrets, no relationships unattended, no moments wasted and although the preciousness of life has gone, the power of his friendship will live on.”